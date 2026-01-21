403
China pledges strong support for global free trade at Davos
(MENAFN) China reaffirms its commitment to global free trade at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to statements from Tuesday.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng notes that “since last year, tariff and trade wars have inflicted significant shocks on the world economy and posed serious challenges to multilateralism and free trade.” Despite these challenges, he emphasizes that China “has remained steadfast in supporting multilateralism and free trade.”
“We should firmly support free trade and jointly promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization,” He tells forum participants, stressing that international cooperation has delivered benefits to many countries, including China.
Acknowledging imperfections in economic globalization, He warns against isolationism: “While economic globalization is not perfect and may cause some problems, we cannot completely reject it and retreat to self-imposed isolation. The right approach should be, and can only be, to find solutions together through dialogue and steer economic globalization in the correct direction.”
He criticizes the idea of global inequality based on strength, stating, “A handful of countries should not enjoy privileges based on their strength, and the world must not return to the law of the jungle, where the strong bully the weak. Every country is entitled to defend its legitimate rights and interests,” calling multilateralism “the right way.”
Stressing cooperation over competition, he adds: “Making the pie bigger together is more important than fighting for the pie, and solving problems together is more effective than blaming each other.” He reiterates that China seeks to “make the pie bigger for global economy and trade” and clarifies, “We never seek trade surplus. On top of being the world's factory, we hope to be the world's market, too.”
According to reports, China’s trade surplus reached $1.19 trillion in 2025, while GDP growth remained at 5%.
