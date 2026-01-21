One Day To Go: The Must Know Information Of The Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 (And It Is More Than Legendary Golf!)

Dubai, UAE - 21 January 2026: The wait is almost over. Tomorrow, the 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic tees off at Emirates Golf Club (22-25 January), bringing four days of world-class sport, family fun, food, music and festival energy to Dubai's winter calendar. General Admission is free on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 January, while weekend access for adults is AED 100 in advance (AED 125 at the door). Children under 17 enter free on all four days with registration and an accompanying adult. Whether you're coming for the big names, the best bites, or a full family day out in the sunshine, here's everything to know (and love) before you go.

The Golf: A Star Line-Up Worth Seeing Live

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic remains the oldest professional golf tournament in the Middle East, and in 2026 it's serving up one of the strongest player fields yet. Fans can look forward to seeing Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy compete with former World No.1, Dustin Johnson, and defending 2025 champion, Tyrrell Hatton. Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox are all returning to Dubai to tee it up on the iconic Majlis Course, with the kind of up-close access you don't get at most global tournaments. For local golfing fans Emirati Ahmad Skaik will make his first performance as a professional golfer.

Special Saturday Performance from Wicked

A surprise WICKED performance from Broadway Entertainment Group will enchant Tournament Town from 3:00pm to 3:30pm, followed by a 3:30pm-3:45pm meetandgreet with Elphaba and Glinda, where children and families will be guided onstage for photos. This special appearance offers a taste of the global phenomenon that has captivated over 65 million theatregoers, with its iconic musical moments like 'Defying Gravity,' 'Popular,' and 'For Good.' Centred on the powerful story of two extraordinary young women whose friendship shapes their destinies, WICKED brings its spellbinding themes of sisterhood, identity, and empowerment to life in a once-in-a-lifetime moment of pure magic.

Important: Getting There (No Onsite Parking)

A key note for tomorrow: there is no free or paid public parking at Emirates Golf Club, visitors are advised to use public transport. To find the fastest route, visitors can plan their visit on the Journey Planner on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic App and access the RTA app for public parking options in the surrounding areas.

The easiest way to reach the tournament is by Dubai Metro, as Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station sits directly outside the main entrance to Emirates Golf Club on the Red Line, offering seamless access to the venue. The station is well connected from key locations across the city, including Mall of the Emirates, Business Bay, Dubai Mall, World Trade Centre and Airport Terminal 3. Visitors driving in can also park for free at Centrepoint, Etisalat or Jebel Ali Metro stations, then hop on the Red Line to Al Fardan Exchange, arriving right at the front gate. Taxis will be available from drop-off and pick-up points for spectators at the venue throughout the tournament, making this a convenient option for families and groups. Bus route 83 stops at Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station, directly outside the Emirates Golf Club entrance, and connects to multiple locations across Dubai.

There is limited paid parking space on Saturday and Sunday available on a first come first serve basis in two carparks adjacent to the venue entrance that can be accessed by foot across the footbridge: Reem Al Sahra Car Park Rental and American University Dubai.

With world-class golf, festival energy, family-first experiences, a brand-new food hub and multiple ways to enjoy the course from every angle, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 proves it's far more than a tournament, it's one of Dubai's best winter weekends out.

Before You Arrive

Although the excitement is building, we recommend taking these steps before you arrive to ensure you're fully prepared to have the best day out: there's no parking on-site, so please plan your ride ahead of time; download the Hero Dubai Desert Classic app for a seamless entrance as it's the only way to access your passes; lace up comfortable shoes since most spectators clock around 11,500 steps without even noticing; and pack sunscreen and a hat so you can enjoy that glorious al fresco weather. Finally, don't forget your refillable water bottle as there are water dispensers throughout the course.

Family Plans: Kid Zone in Tournament Town Goes BIG (Plus FamilyBeatz!)

This year's biggest update is Tournament Town, with the kids' area now double the size, offering activities designed to keep children entertained all day, while adults enjoy the festival atmosphere around them. Families can explore creative zones featuring arts and crafts, seed-bomb making, soil painting, and DIY workshops, plus hands-on favourites including playdough making, Fluid Bear painting, and Build-a-Bear, topped off with sparkle from Glitter Box. Throughout the day, roaming performers including The Tee Time Troupe, The Par-tee Players and The Garden Floaters bring surprises across the grounds, while airbrush calligraphy artists and caricaturists create personalised keepsakes. The upgraded Kids Zone by Double Decker is also expanded with a 2-in-1 bungee trampoline, bouncy castle, larger soft play, more carnival games, a bigger VR corner, Big Red Slide, and lawn games, essentially a playground dream for younger visitors. And on Family Friday (23 January), families can join FamilyBeatz (3pm-6pm), Dubai's first family-friendly rave with teen sensation DJ Julie on the decks alongside live acts and kid-approved party energy.

The Social Weekend: Social on Sixteen = The Place to Be

For those turning the tournament into a weekend plan with friends, The Social on Sixteen is the headline experience. Now double the size, it is one of the most entertaining vantage points on the course, overlooking the iconic 16th hole. Guests can enjoy four hours of free-flowing drinks (hops, grapes, spirits, soft drinks) with premium casual dining featuring everything from classic, chicken, pulled beef and vegan burgers, Westin Bussola pizzas, and Asian favourites from BŌTA including bowls and pok-style dishes. Tickets are AED 695 on Friday, and AED 790 on Saturday and Sunday.

Eat Street: The New Foodie HQ

Brand new for 2026, Eat Street debuts as a dedicated foodie hub with 12 distinctive food trucks, seating, and a giant LED screen streaming live golf, so you never miss a shot while grabbing lunch. Expect big flavours, from MrBeast Burger's smash burgers, to Salt's cult-favourite sliders, Topgolf's crowd-pleasing casual bites, Vietnamese Foodies' fresh pho, Wingstop's bold hand-sauced wings, modern Mexican flavours from La Morita, classics from Pret a Manger, hearty eats from BŌTA, plus Costa Coffee for that essential mid-afternoon boost.

Where to Watch: The Best (and New) Viewing Spots

One of the best parts of Hero Dubai Desert Classic? You're never far from the action. Fans can move between multiple viewing areas, from classic grandstands to lively deck-style terraces and bars, perfect for staying close to the golf while keeping the day social. Key viewing points include: the 1st Tee Grandstand, 15th green Grandstand, the 11th green Emirates Skyline Public Deck with Bar, the Public Bar & Viewing Deck (a two-tier terrace with panoramic views of the 6th, 12th and 14th tees), and the 18th green Public Deck with Bar, a refreshed, standing-only finish-line experience that brings even more atmosphere to Championship Sunday. There's also a new way to catch the action while grabbing food and drinks: Eat Street, featuring a public bar and Rooftop Terrace Bar at the Driving Range by Callaway.

