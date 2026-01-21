RAG Global Meet 2026 In Doha Catalyses New Investment Pipelines Into Dubai And The GCC

Diplomats and business leaders from 35+ countries convene in Qatar as RAG secures official recognition and launches new services to support regional growth

Dubai, UAE - 19 January 2026:

RAG Holdings' flagship RAG Global Meet 2026, held in Doha last week, is expected to generate new investor pipelines into Dubai and the wider GCC following participation from senior government officials, ambassadors, investors, and business leaders representing more than 35 countries.

The forum served as a platform to discuss foreign direct investment, cross-border trade, and long-term economic development, while positioning Dubai and the Gulf as preferred gateways for international entrepreneurs and companies entering the Middle East.

Ambassadors to Qatar from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, Poland, Vietnam, Sweden, and Nigeria, along with representatives from 25 other countries, attended the forum, reinforcing the Middle East's growing role as a bridge between international markets and regional opportunity.

A central panel discussion focused on the evolving investment landscape across the GCC and beyond, with participants exchanging views on how to streamline market entry, reduce company formation timelines, and support talent mobility. The discussion highlighted the importance of converting diplomatic engagement into tangible outcomes for SMEs, job creation, and sustainable business growth.

During the forum, RAG announced that it has been officially recognised by the Qatar Ministry of Commerce and Industry as one of the country's Big 5 business consulting firms, marking a significant milestone in the Group's regional positioning. RAG Dubai also introduced two new services - RAG Experience and Smart Access, designed to simplify company formation, provide access to business infrastructure, and offer post-setup support for global founders choosing the UAE as their regional base.

Commenting on the wider impact of the event, Rasal Ahmed, Founder and CEO of RAG Holdings, said:

“RAG Global Meet 2026 was created to turn international dialogue into real economic value. When governments, investors, and businesses come together with a clear focus on market entry and collaboration, it leads to jobs, company creation, and long-term partnerships for the region.”

By convening a diverse network of stakeholders and launching new initiatives aimed at easing market access, the RAG Global Meet 2026 reinforced the Group's role in activating investment flows into Dubai and the broader Gulf, underlining the region's increasing influence in shaping global business dialogue.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

