Riding The Wave: Septwolves' Eastern Grace And Global Vision

MENAFN - GetNews) From January 13 to 16 local time, at the Pitti Uomo exhibition in Florence, Chinese brands emerged as a remarkable presence on the global stage.

Amid the bustling halls of Pitti Uomo, the Septwolves booth drew constant crowds. With thirty-six years of heritage and acclaimed as the“King of Jackets,” this Chinese menswear brand showcased its "business-travel tech jacket" series, presenting a modern paradigm that blends Eastern wisdom with cutting-edge wearable technology.

"Pitti Uomo is a vital platform for the global menswear industry, serving as a core stage for exchange and deep trade,” said Zhou Shaoxiong, Chairman of Septwolves, with unwavering confidence. "The collective participation of Chinese brands here is a significant move in the 'going global' journey of Chinese brands and a testament to their growing self-assurance."

Notably, this marked the fourth appearance of the“China Wave” exhibition group-an exclusive collaboration between the China National Garment Association (CNGA) and Pitti Uomo-signaling the continuous leap of China's apparel industry from“scale expansion” to“value export.”

"With relentless pursuit of creativity and quality, Chinese fashion brands have begun stepping into the global fashion spotlight," Zhou noted. He emphasized that this participation was not impulsive but a natural choice at this stage of the brand's evolution.

In 2024, Septwolves made a grand debut in Milan with its "business-travel jacket series," officially announcing its focus on the business-travel segment. In 2025, it launched the "colorful business-travel jacket" series. By early 2026, on the stage of Pitti Uomo 109, it presented the "World Heritage Color Business-Travel Tech Jacket," certified by the WRCA World Record.







"Business travel is not just a scenario but a modern lifestyle," Zhou explained during the interview. In his view, business travelers need not just "formalwear" or "casualwear" but a systematic solution-one that simultaneously addresses sudden weather changes, long-distance fatigue, multi-scene transitions, and consistent elegance.

Windproof, rain-resistant, breathable, with a neck pillow design-these seemingly minor details reflect a deep integration of material science, ergonomics, and design aesthetics. "What we are showcasing is not merely a jacket but a concept of 'wearable technology,' a product philosophy rooted in Eastern lifestyle wisdom," Zhou remarked.

If technology is the "bones," then culture is the "soul." The World Heritage Color Business-Travel Tech Jacket draws inspiration from collaborative efforts with the Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University, embodying serene and subtle hues that speak of profound heritage. This heritage extends to a philosophy of“sustainable wear.” Septwolves integrates eco-friendly principles throughout the product lifecycle: durable, wrinkle-resistant fabrics and timeless, inclusive designs encourage long-term use.“Making the most of resources, cherishing objects, and caring for people”-this has always been part of Eastern life philosophy.

At the Pitti Uomo 109 exhibition, Septwolves' business-travel tech jackets were frequently touched, tried on, and examined closely. International buyers focused not only on the design itself but also on the innovation and practicality behind the product. Such capability is not achieved overnight-it is deeply rooted in the robust strength of China's apparel industry and the brand's relentless spirit of innovation.

"Chinese brands are entering a new phase of development," Zhou stated. "To sustain influence on the global stage, we must return to the essence: truly understanding the underlying logic of fashion and always starting from the real needs of consumers." Throughout the exhibition, exchanges at the Septwolves booth remained lively. Some inquired repeatedly about functional details like windproof collars, while others showed keen interest in the cultural story behind the "World Heritage Color" collection.

For Zhou, this exhibition was less a showcase and more a crucible for the Septwolves team. "Pitti Uomo is an arena that emphasizes the core competitiveness of products, demanding higher standards in supply chain capability, craftsmanship precision, and design integrity. Here, our team recognized gaps and gained inspiration," he admitted. Insights from the international market are now feeding back into the brand's understanding of innovation. This cycle of "looking outward" and "refining inward" is driving Septwolves toward dual evolution in product refinement and brand globalization.