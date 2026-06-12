The White House UFC Event Is A Perfect Storm Of Fight Culture And US Politics

MENAFN - The Conversation) The United States government is preparing a suite of events to celebrate“the most important milestone” in the country's history: the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4.

One of the festivities planned is set to take place on June 14 (which is president Donald Trump's 80th birthday) on the South Lawn of the White House:“UFC Freedom 250” – a mixed-martial arts (MMA) competition organised by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It will be the first professional sporting event held at the White House.

So why is this happening and what does it say about the state of US politics?

Why is the White House hosting the UFC?

Trump has been a long-time supporter of the UFC and its CEO, Dana White.

He provided venues for the UFC in the early 2000s when MMA was struggling to go mainstream.

Trump even has a walkout song – Kid Rock's“American Bad Ass” – played whenever he enters the UFC arena as a spectator.

In turn, White joined Trump on his presidential campaigns. In 2024, he also connected Trump with influencers and podcasters such as Joe Rogan, who cover MMA and other topics of interest to their audiences (mostly young men).

This increased Trump's popularity among young male voters, contributing to his 2024 win.

However, more than one year into Trump's second term, this popularity has deteriorated. Rogan and other podcasters have been critical of the president for starting the war with Iran.

Rogan, who will be commentating the June 14 event, has expressed concerns for the safety of the gathering and called it a“gimmick”.

However, Trump said the event is a“good gimmick” and“great for America”.

More than 4,000 people are expected to gather on the White House's South Lawn to watch 14 professional male fighters punch, kick, and grapple each other, with the president's official residence in the background.

Tickets cannot be purchased by the general public. Instead, Trump and the UFC leadership will distribute 1,400 invitations to attendees of their choosing, with the rest allocated to US military officers.

However, there are reports of invited celebrities snubbing the event and some tickets being sold as a part of US$1.5 million (A$2.14m) packages bundled with other UFC events.

Politics and sports converging

Trump closely associates himself with many sports, including American football, tennis, golf and MMA. This is part of his hypermasculine, populist image intended to attract his core supporters.

The ideological underpinnings of Trump's“jock” image come out clearly in his sports-related policies, such as the controversial ban on transgender athletes in women's sports.

This aligns well with many aspects of the UFC – whose CEO is comfortable with his association with the“manosphere”.

The UFC event at the White House reflects Trump leaning further into the polarising nature of his presidency.

It's already obvious the event is not without politics: Sean Strickland, America's only current men's UFC champion, has alleged he has been prohibited from attending because of his stance on Israel's war on Palestine.

Trump's political opponents have also criticised UFC Freedom 250 for its costs, the impact on the White House as a culturally significant site and because it will distract from the Declaration of Independence anniversary.

This culminated in a lawsuit filed to stop the event due to alleged corrupt use of public land for private gain.

Even some fighters are against the event including the US' Bryce Mitchell. He said:

What about women?

With so much debate in the public domain about masculinity, fight sports and politics, the lack of women fighters at UFC Freedom 250 highlights the sport's tumultuous relationship with women athletes.

Back in 2011, White infamously touted he would never sign a woman to a UFC contract.

But since then, several women athletes have become huge stars in the sport, including UFC Hall of Famers Ronda Rousey, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Amanda Nunes.

Yet women are absent from the UFC 250 roster. When asked why, White failed to offer anything more than:“we did try to make a women's fight. We couldn't get it done.”

Even though women are missing from the UFC 250 roster, this does not negate the growing success of women fighters even within the UFC and the potential of fight sports to provide sources of strength, empowerment and belonging for all genders.

A costly, controversial spectacle

The UFC 250 event is groundbreaking in many ways and will entertain many fight fans across the world.

At a reported cost of more than US$60 million (A$86m), it will certainly be one expensive display of American pride and flamboyance.

There's also no doubt the event has become a political spectacle and one which reflects the combative and hypermasculine image Trump presents to the world.