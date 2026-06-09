Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Madhavan Among Film Stars To Receive Civilian Honours

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Padma Awards 2026 are set to turn June 23 into a landmark date for Indian cinema, as Malayalam icon Mammootty and actor‐filmmaker R Madhavan receive their long‐awaited civilian honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The second investiture ceremony, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the awards, will spotlight not just star power but the evolving idea of what cinematic contribution means in contemporary India.

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For Mammootty, the Padma Bhushan (third-highest civilian award) comes as an official acknowledgement of a legacy already carved in stone. After decades of redefining Malayalam cinema with layered, genre‐defying performances, this recognition arrives at a time when his filmography is enjoying a fresh wave of discovery among younger, pan‐Indian audiences through digital streaming.

R Madhavan, on the other hand, is set to receive the Padma Shri, which is India's fourth-highest civilian award. From early‐2000s romantic hero to the emotional core of 3 Idiots and the passion project behind Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, his career speaks to a comfort with straddling both mainstream cinema and OTT narratives.

Sharing the spotlight on June 23 will be veteran comic actor Satish Shah and Telugu star Rajendra Prasad, both to be conferred the Padma Shri, underscoring how character actors and regional mainstays are increasingly finding space in the national conversation.

Coming on the back of posthumous honours for Dharmendra and Satish Shah and a Padma Bhushan for Alka Yagnik, the 2026 Padma list reads like a snapshot of Indian popular culture itself, where legendary figures and contemporary stars converge under one roof.

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