Rajouri Counter-Terror Op Enters 21St Day, Forces Intensify Search

Operation Sherawali, a counter-terror operation being conducted in the Gambir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, entered its 21st consecutive day on Thursday, with security forces continuing intensive search operations in the region.

According to officials, the operation is being carried out jointly by the Army, Police and other security agencies in the forested areas of Rajouri district to track down and neutralise terrorist threats.

Intensive Search and Security Measures

Security forces have been conducting round-the-clock search operations in difficult terrain and dense forest areas as part of the ongoing mission.

Troops are carrying out day-and-night searches while maintaining heightened vigilance across the operational area, officials said.

As part of the operation, security personnel have intensified area domination patrols in the region to ensure the safety and security of local residents.

Officials said security checks at various checkpoints have also been strengthened. Vehicles and individuals are being subjected to thorough screening at strategic locations to prevent the movement of suspicious elements and maintain law and order in the area.

The operation is being conducted in a coordinated manner with continuous monitoring of sensitive locations, officials said.

According to officials, security forces are utilising available resources and modern surveillance equipment during the operation as efforts continue to achieve their objectives.

Public Cooperation and Long-Term Goals

Locals in the surrounding areas have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security establishment.

Officials have also appealed for public cooperation, stating that the community support plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Security forces reiterated their commitment to sustaining pressure on terror elements and ensuring long-term peace in the Pir Pranjal area.

The operation continues with full determination as agencies remain hopeful of achieving decisive results in the coming days.

PoK Teenager Detained

Earlier, Indian Army troops detained a 15-16-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Monday evening after he crossed the Line of Control in Poonch district.

The teenager, identified as Javed Ali, son of Mohd Sharaz of Tetrinote, PoK, was intercepted around 7:45 pm near Salotri in the Haveli, Tehsil.

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