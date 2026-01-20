$10 Price Target In Think Equity Report Supported By Inventory Financing Floorplan Boot To $60 Million For 2026 Sales Growth In Pre-Owned Boats By Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE: OTH)

One of America's Largest Buyers and Sellers of Pre-Owned Boats.

Company Acquires More Than $100 Million in Boats and Yachts Annually.

Well Positioned to Serve the U.S. Marine Industry Valued at $57 Billion.

AI-Assisted Valuation Tools and Data-Driven Sales Platform Bring Speed and Transparency to Transactions.

Operating a Nationwide Network of Offices and Marinas Across Multiple States.

Consistently Earned Recognition on The Inc. 500, Ranked Among the Top 100 Dealers in the USA.

January, 2026 Initial Research Report on OTH Released by Think Equity with Price Target of $10 Per Share.

Inventory Financing Floorplan Boosted to $60 Million to Drive Growth in 2026.

Launched Nationwide Dealer Incentive Program Through Strategic Partnership with Leading Private Aviation Carrier flyExclusive.

New Incentive Program to Increase the Quantity and Value of OTH Boat Intake by Deepening Dealer Engagement and Accelerating Transaction Volume.

Share Buyback Program Authorized Up to $1 Million Value.

Strong Q4 2025 Sales Momentum for Autograph Yacht Group.

New Luxury Brokerage Secures $100 Million in Listings and Closes 22 Deals Worth $35 Million since October Launch.

Third Quarter Number of Boats Totaled 112 Units, Up 51% YOY.

2026 Annual Revenue Projected Between $140 Million and $145 Million.



Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American: OTH ), Founded in 2012 by Jason Ruegg, has become one of America's largest buyers and sellers of pre-owned boats. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with operations throughout the East Coast and South Florida, OTH acquires more than $100 million in boats and yachts annually. OTH leverages AI-assisted valuation tools and a data-driven sales platform to bring speed and transparency to yacht transactions, supported by a nationwide network of offices and marinas offering brokerage, wholesale, and performance yacht sales.

OTH has consistently earned recognition on the Inc. 500, ranked among the Top 100 Dealers in the USA. OTH continues advancing after its successful 2025 IPO, supported by strong technology adoption, expanding market reach, and participation in a U.S. marine industry valued at $57 billion.







Additionally, the U.S. Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market, valued at $6.55 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $11.72 billion by 2033 at a 7.52% CAGR, highlighting substantial long-term growth potential. OTH appears well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity in a large and growing market.

Additionally, OTH has been profiled in January, 2026 with an initial research report by Think Equity projecting a price target of $10 per share. The Think Equity report highlights the current market undervaluation of OTH and includes this specific commentary:

“OTH represents a unique opportunity to acquire a high-growth platform trading at a distressed valuation. With a verified revenue trajectory toward $145 million, a proven technology-driven model, and shareholder-aligned capital allocation, OTH is poised for a significant re-rating.”

Read the full Think Equity research report on OTH at this direct link:

Off The Hook Yachts Boosts Inventory Financing Floorplan to $60 Million to Drive Unprecedented Growth in 2026

On January 20th OTH announced it has expanded its inventory financing capacity to $60 million, more than doubling its floorplan financing from $525 million prior to its IPO. The expanded facility strengthens OTH ability to acquire and carry more high-quality used boat inventory to meet accelerating customer demand and support the Company's growth strategy in 2026.

With greater floorplan capacity, OTH expects to carry a broader selection across key geographies and boat categories, increasing the likelihood that customers find the right boat at the right price, sooner. More inventory also supports higher conversion rates, faster turn times, and improved sales velocity. That momentum is amplified by the OTH AI-driven sales platform, which helps seamlessly match buyers and sellers and accelerate decision-making across the transaction lifecycle. In addition, the OTH vertically integrated model enables multiple value-added upsells on each sale, including customer financing, insurance, warranties, and other services designed to improve the customer experience while expanding margin opportunity.

Nationwide Dealer Incentive Program via Strategic Partnership with flyExclusive

On January 15th OTH announced the launch of a nationwide dealer incentive program through a strategic partnership with flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE American: FLYX), one of the nation's leading private aviation operators. The new initiative is designed to strengthen dealer engagement, accelerate transaction volume, and further differentiate the OTH national acquisition and brokerage network.

Through this new OTH program, eligible dealer partners may earn private aviation flight hours with flyExclusive as part of a performance-based incentive structure. The program rewards high performing dealers while providing a unique and premium benefit that aligns with the scale, efficiency, and national reach of OTH platform. Learn more about flyExclusive at

“Off the Hook Yachts is building one of the most dynamic platforms in the marine industry, and this partnership creates an opportunity to introduce private aviation in a way that supports how dealers and customers do business,” said Jim Segrave, Founder, Chairman and CEO of flyExclusive.“By aligning two publicly traded companies with a shared focus on performance, service, and long-term relationships, this collaboration connects marine and aviation at a national scale.”







OTH Share Buyback Plan

On January 8th OTH announced a share repurchase program for Company to repurchase up to $1.0 million of its outstanding OTH common stock from time to time. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company's management at its discretion.

“Today's stock price and market capitalization do not, in management's view, fully reflect the underlying value of our business, our cash-generation potential, or the long-term opportunity we see ahead,” said Brian John, Chief Executive Officer of OTH.“We believe we are building a category-defining platform in the pre-owned boat market, powered by technology, inventory expertise, and a growing national footprint. This share repurchase authorization underscores our confidence in the Company's strategy and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation on behalf of shareholders.”

OTH expects to fund repurchases from existing cash on hand and future cash flows. OTH will continue to prioritize investments that support profitable growth, including inventory expansion, technology initiatives, and strategic real estate and operational build-outs.

Substantial Q4 2025 Momentum in Luxury Yacht Sales for Autograph Yacht Group

On January 5th OTH announced strong fourth-quarter 2025 momentum at Autograph Yacht Group, the Company's internally created luxury yacht brokerage division launched in October 2025.

In its first quarter of operations, OTH Autograph rapidly established traction in the upper end of the market focusing on yachts generally ranging from $500,000 to $20 million and up, while also strengthening the broader OTH platform through meaningful operational synergies with the Company's AI-driven used-boat wholesale trading capabilities and Azure Funding, the Company's marine finance division.

While traditional yacht brokerages typically cannot embrace trade-ins, Autograph Yacht Group does, powered by the OTH platform, a proprietary, industry-leading AI engine that supports Autograph's brokerage operations, creating a clear competitive advantage. The system is designed to intelligently match buyers and sellers by analyzing client preferences, vessel data, market conditions, and transaction history which enhances deal velocity, pricing accuracy and overall client experience.

The OTH Autograph boutique brokerage model blends expert valuation, strategic marketing, and personalized service designed specifically for high-discretion clients seeking a more curated sales experience. OTH Autograph currently operates from waterfront offices in Jupiter and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, providing local expertise in one of the most active luxury boating corridors in the U.S.

Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results with Revenues of $24.0 Million

Record Nine Month Revenues of $82.6 million, up 19.3% YOY Third Quarter Number of Boats totaled 112 units, up 51% YOY Issues 2026 Full Year Revenue Guidance







On December 15th OTH announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Third Quarter Highlights