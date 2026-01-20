Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 20+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On January 13, 2026- Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a clinical study was designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and efficacy of ligelizumab in children from 12 to < 18 years of age, with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). The participants were treated with ligelizumab as an add-on therapy to approved doses of H1 antihistamines (H1AH) following the guideline on treatment of CSU.

On January 08, 2026- Blueprint Medicines Corporation initiated a phase 2 study to be conducted globally, designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, clinical activity, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of BLU-808, a wild type KIT inhibitor, in participants with CIndU (Part A) or CSU (Part B).

On January 06, 2026- Evommune Inc. announced a study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of different doses of EVO756 in adults with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

DelveInsight's Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria treatment.

The leading Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Companies such as Novartis, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Celldex Therapeutics, Jemincare, Yuhan Corporation, United BioPharma, Septerna, Recludix Pharma and others are developing promising Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapies such as EVO756, barzolvolimab, CMAB007, JYB1904, Omalizumab, CT-P39, LOU064, Ligelizumab, Omalizumab and others.

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Overview

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) is defined as hives that are present for at least or greater than 6 weeks and for the most days of the week. Chronic spontaneous urticaria is characterized by the presence of weals and angioedema. Weals can affect any site on the body and tend to be distributed widely. Chronic urticaria is diagnosed is based on a history lasting over 6 weeks of daily or episodic weals that last less than 24 hours without the presence of physical trigger factors. The international guidelines recommend limiting investigations in most patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria to differential blood count and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and C-reactive protein (CRP). Medicines for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticarial are antihistamines, omalizumab, cyclosporine, and low-dose corticosteroids.

Remibrutinib: Novartis

Remibrutinib (LOU064) is a highly selective, oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that blocks the BTK cascade and prevents the release of histamine that causes itch, hives/welts and swelling. In Phase II studies, remibrutinib demonstrated fast onset of action and sustained efficacy in patients with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). Remibrutinib has been shown to be well-tolerated across all doses studied in Phase II. These results have been confirmed by the Phase III REMIX data. In addition to CSU, remibrutinib is being investigated in other immune-mediated conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, hidradenitis suppurativa, food allergy and Sjögren's syndrome. If approved, remibrutinib has the potential to become an effective oral option to complement Xolair® (omalizumab), the first and only injectable biologic indicated for CSU. Currently the drug is Registered evaluation for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.

Barzolvolimab: Celldex Therapeutics

DB102 (enzastaurin) is an orally available investigational first-in-class small molecule, serine/threonine kinase inhibitor of the PKC beta, Barzolvolimab (CDX‐0159), developed by Celldex Therapeutics, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds and blocks the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT, a key regulator of mast cell survival and activation, making it a targeted therapy for mast cell–driven disorders. It has shown robust efficacy in Phase 2 trials for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), delivering rapid, durable symptom relief-including up to a 24-point reduction in UAS7 score by week 12-and providing complete disease control in a high percentage of patients through week 52. Side effects have been generally mild and reversible, such as hair color changes and transient neutropenia. Celldex has launched global Phase III EMBARQ® trials in CSU and plans to expand into other indications, including chronic inducible urticaria, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis, and atopic dermatitis. With its potent mast cell–depleting mechanism, barzolvolimab holds promise to transform treatment across a range of chronic inflammatory and allergic conditions.

JYB1904: Jemincare

JYB1904 is a novel, half-life–extended anti‐IgE monoclonal antibody developed by Shanghai Jemincare (licensed as RPT904 outside Greater China) designed to bind free IgE and prevent its interaction with FcεRI on effector cells. In a Phase 1 single-dose escalation trial in healthy volunteers, it demonstrated excellent safety (all AEs were Grade 1–2), dose-proportional pharmacokinetics, and a median half-life over twice that of omalizumab-alongside deeper and more sustained suppression of free IgE and higher total IgE accumulation. Ongoing Phase II studies in China are evaluating its PK/PD profile in allergic asthma (topline data expected late 2025) and its efficacy in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). Backed by a global licensing deal with RAPT Therapeutics (excluding Greater China territories) that included a $35 million upfront payment and up to $672.5 million in milestones, JYB1904 shows promise as a longer-lasting, next-generation alternative to omalizumab for IgE‐mediated allergic diseases.

YH35324: Yuhan Corporation

YH35324 is a novel, long-acting IgE‐trap Fc fusion protein engineered by Yuhan Corporation to bind and neutralize free IgE via high-affinity FcεRIα interaction, preventing IgE-mediated activation of mast cells and basophils. In Phase I trials involving subcutaneous single and multiple ascending doses in atopic adults and healthy volunteers, it demonstrated a favorable safety profile-mostly grade 1/2 AEs with no serious events-and dose-proportional pharmacokinetics with prolonged IgE suppression that outperformed omalizumab, especially in individuals with high baseline IgE (>700 IU/mL). Mechanistic studies showed it effectively reduces FcεRIα expression on basophils and mast cells and remains active through FcRn-mediated recycling. With ongoing Phase 1b studies in allergic diseases like chronic urticaria and atopic dermatitis. YH35324 offers a promising next-generation alternative to omalizumab for IgE-driven conditions.

