INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. - BBAI

The investigation concerns whether BigBear and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 7, 2026, Cantor analysts downgraded BigBear to Neutral from Overweight. Cantor analysts cited BigBear's 20% year-over-year revenue decline, asserting that“[e]xecution risk remains elevated given reliance on lumpy government contracts, contributing to continued operating losses and margin pressure, with adjusted EBITDA of ($9.4M) in 3Q25 and an operating margin of (66.0%).”

Following Cantor's downgrade, BigBear's stock price fell $0.42 per share, or 6.55%, to close at $5.99 per share on January 7, 2026

