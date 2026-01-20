AMMK To Hold Emergency Meet Of District Secretaries As Alliance Signals Emerge Ahead Of TN Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) As political alignments in Tamil Nadu enter a decisive phase ahead of the Assembly elections, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is set to hold a crucial internal consultation on Wednesday.

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran will convene an emergency meeting of district secretaries to discuss the party's stance on a possible electoral alliance. The development comes in the backdrop of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) formally joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has already ruled out any discussion on re-inducting expelled leaders O. Panneerselvam and V.K. Sasikala into the party fold.

However, when asked specifically about T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Palaniswami avoided giving a direct response, fuelling speculation in political circles.

Adding to the buzz, senior AIADMK leader Sellur Raju said in Madurai that there was nothing wrong in holding talks with Dhinakaran regarding a BJP-led alliance.

His remark followed queries about Dhinakaran's reported meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which has triggered fresh conjecture about AMMK's potential entry into the AIADMK–BJP front.

Sources indicate that the possibility of AMMK joining the alliance is being actively explored.

Dhinakaran himself has hinted that an announcement on alliances could be expected, adding weight to the ongoing speculation.

In a parallel political gesture, Dhinakaran congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the BJP's national president, a move seen by observers as a signal of warming ties with the BJP leadership. The timing is significant, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chennai on January 23 to inaugurate and address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign rally. Against this politically charged backdrop, Dhinakaran will meet 80 district secretaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The emergency consultation will be held at the AMMK party headquarters in Adyar, Chennai, and is expected to chart the party's future course as alliance equations rapidly evolve in the State.