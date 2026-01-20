Westkam Gold Corp. Announces Prospecting And Soil Sampling Results For Will Property, Mt. Williams, B.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (the“Company” or“WestKam”) is pleased to announce the results of a helicopter-assisted, soil sampling survey completed on the Will Claim. The sampling program was conducted in late September 2025 to test gossanous areas interred to contain altered ultramafics on the Company's 100%-owned Will Project, located on Mt. Williamsnear Goldbridge, British Columbia.

The Will Project encompasses 1,142.47 hectares of highly prospective terrain and is in good standing through January 30, 2027. The 2025 exploration program focused on a zone of listwanite alteration in the upper reaches of Mt. Williams, an area with geological characteristics conducive to gold and antimony mineralization.

The targeted alteration zone is situated on trend with the Minto-Olympic shear zone, currently being advanced by Endurance Gold Corp. It is interpreted to share a similar structural and lithological setting. Listwanite-hosted orogenic systems are globally recognized for their association with significant gold deposits. Antimony is commonly associated in such settings-particularly in structurally controlled quartz-carbonate veining in proximity to ultramafic rocks.

The program generated positive results. A total of 19 soil samples were collected, with 13 of the 19 soil samples returning anomalous gold concentrations of 10 ppb Au or higher and 7 samples returning 40 ppb or higher. The highest value was 430 ppb gold.

There were also anomalous nickel and chrome values, which support the presence of ultramafics. There was a strong positive correlation between anomalous gold-arsenic-antimony, which are classic geochemical signatures for the area.

The Company also announces that it has terminated the private placement financing previously announced on July 15, 2025 and September 5, 2025.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About WestKam

Westkam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

