Spain, Portugal Face Floods And Chaos After Deadly New Storm

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Spanish rescuers searched Thursday for a woman missing after a new storm hit the Iberian peninsula, as Portugal warned of a heightened flood risk after several months' worth of rain fell in a few hours.

One death has already been confirmed in Portugal from the seventh storm to hit the peninsula this year.

Portugal has barely recovered from last week's battering by rain and winds that killed five people, injured hundreds and left tens of thousands without power.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is increasing the length, intensity and frequency of extreme weather events such as the floods and heatwaves that have struck the Spain and Portugal in recent years.

Storm Leonardo on Wednesday dumped more than 40 centimetres (15 inches) of rain in some districts of Andalusia, southern Spain, the equivalent of several months of rainfall. Thousands of people were evacuated and roads and rail lines paralysed.

Portuguese officials Thursday issued their highest flood alert for the Tagus river in the Santarem region.

Authorities in Sanatarem evacuated people from homes near the river. Portugal's civil protection chief Mario Silvestre said it was the worst flood threat along the Tagus in nearly three decades.

Already Wednesday, at Alcacer do Sal, south of Lisbon, the Sado river burst its banks and flooded the town centre. Fire brigade divers helped evacuate residents on inflatable boats. The Civil Protection authority told AFP that 89 people had been rescued.

River search

Spain's Civil Guard told AFP they were searching for a woman who had fallen into the Turvilla river in the Sayalonga municipality Wednesday.

Spain's AEMET national weather agency lowered its warning level for Andalusia, saying it would rain "less intensely". Schools reopened in most of Andalusia but remained suspended in worst-hit areas where roads and railways were still out of service.

"It's unheard of, with a little uncertainty, but whether we like it or not, Mother Nature has to find her place," Mohamed Amar Mohamed told AFP in the village of Jimera de Libar on Wednesday.

"All we can do is try to adapt and hope for the best," said the 34-year-old construction worker.

"It is clear that these are complicated, difficult days," said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Portugal's IPMA weather agency said it had been the country's second-wettest January since 2000.

Train services were suspended in the north and central Portugal. In Lisbon, municipal authorities shut parks and tunnels and suspended several river transport connections faced with the risk of floods and falling trees.

A man in his 60s died in the southeast on Wednesday after being swept away by the current while attempting to drive across a flooded area.

Spanish rescuers missing Iberian peninsula