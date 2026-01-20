Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Stride, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Stride caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that Stride was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students”; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.

If you currently own LRN and purchased prior to October 22, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

