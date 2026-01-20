Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) Radar Antenna Market Report 2026: $2 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) Radar Antenna Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) radar antenna market is witnessing robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. Historically, this expansion is due to the early adoption of MIMO technology in military radar systems, advancements in phased array antenna design, and enhancements in signal processing. The growing need for high-resolution target tracking and deployment in air and maritime surveillance systems further fuels this growth.

Forecasts predict the market will escalate to $2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.2%. Future growth drivers include AI integration for target detection and classification, development of wideband radar capabilities, and advances in power efficiency. Key trends involve high-frequency phased array advancements and digital beamforming adoption, leading to compact, multi-band radar designs and improved signal processing algorithms.

5G network deployment significantly impacts the MIMO radar antenna market. As 5G networks offer enhanced mobile connectivity with faster speeds and lower latency, the demand for MIMO radar antennas surges. Ericsson projects an increase in 5G subscriptions from 1.62 billion in 2023 to 6.29 billion by 2030, accelerating market growth. This expansion is bolstered by the demand for advanced antenna arrays crucial for beamforming and spatial multiplexing in 5G systems.

Key market players are innovating, particularly in monitoring uncontrolled airspace to enhance situational awareness in defense and commercial sectors. In September 2024, HENSOLDT launched a compact, interference-resistant MIMO radar system for urban airspace surveillance. Validated through tests conducted by the German Aerospace Center (DLR), this system is pivotal in detecting small drones and aircraft, providing navigation, obstacle warnings, and landing assistance through AI-optimized adjustments.

Strategic movements include Qorvo Inc.'s acquisition of Anokiwave Inc. for $94 million in February 2024. This acquisition allows Qorvo to integrate Anokiwave's high-frequency beamforming technology into its offerings, enhancing its portfolio across defense, aerospace, SATCOM, and 5G sectors.

Prominent companies in the MIMO radar antenna market include Huawei Technologies, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, Keysight Technologies, and others. North America leads the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. The market comprises sales of components like radar transceivers, phased array antennas, and amplifiers, with values reflecting the 'factory gate' prices.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs pose challenges, affecting production costs and supply chains, especially in regions reliant on imports. However, these challenges drive localized manufacturing and innovation, potentially fortifying domestic supply chains.

The comprehensive market research on MIMO radar antennas includes global statistics, regional shares, competitive analysis, and trend forecasts. This report serves as a crucial resource for stakeholders, offering strategies aligned with the rapidly evolving market landscape.

