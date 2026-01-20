What Is Trump's 'Board Of Peace' And Why Is It Being Dubbed As Trump's United Nations? Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' is a part of his administration's 'comprehensive plan' to end the Gaza conflict. It includes a 20-point roadmap to bring peace to the Middle-East.

The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The board is expected to oversee Gaza's post-war transition as the ceasefire that took effect on October 10 moves into a second phase. Its mandate is set to include the formation of a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas, and reconstruction of the war-ravaged territory.

Who will run the board, what will it do?

The Board of Peace will be chaired by US President Donald Trump, according to its founding charter.

The Board will play a key role in carrying out all 20 points of the President's plan. It will guide the overall strategy, help bring in international support, and make sure responsibilities are met as Gaza moves from conflict toward peace and development.

As per the preamble of the charter sent to countries invited to participate – the board is“an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

Who's on the executive board?

Donald Trump has named the following executive board appointees:



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio,

US special envoy Steve Witkoff,

son-in-law Jared Kushner,

former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair,

Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan,

World Bank President Ajay Banga, and US deputy national security advisor Robert Gabriel

Each of these members have been tasked with overseeing a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilization and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.

'Rival of UN'?

Following the invitations sent out to nations to be members on 'Board of Peace' there reportedly has been criticism and concern that Donald Trump is trying to build an alternative to, or 'rival of', the United Nations, reported Bloomberg.

The Board of Peace's mandate, authorised by the UN Security Council only until 2027, is limited strictly to the Gaza conflict. The inclusion of a charter – on expansion plans beyond Gaza war – in the invitation letter reportedly stoked concerns among some European governments that it could undermine the work of the United Nations, which Trump has accused of not supporting his efforts to end conflicts around the world.

"It's a 'Trump United Nations' that ignores the fundamentals of the UN charter," one diplomat told Reuters.

Who can be a member?

Under the charter, member states will be invited by the US president and represented by their head of state or government. Each member is allowed to serve a term of up to three years.

However, member nations who contribute more than $1 billion in cas to the Board of Peace within the first year of the charter coming into force – can become a permanent member of the 'Board of Peace'

The board will "convene voting meetings at least annually", and "each member state shall have one vote".

The board is required to hold voting meetings at least once a year, with each member state allotted one vote. While decisions must be approved by a majority of members present and voting, they will also need the chairman's (US President) approval. In the event of a tie, the chairman is empowered to cast an additional deciding vote.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Donald Trump is aiming to get the full constitution and remit of the committee signed in Davos on 22 January amid the World Economic Forum (WEF 2026).