Connectwise To Acquire Zofiq - Bringing AI-Powered Automation To IT Solution Providers

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software and services company dedicated to the success of IT Solution Providers, today announced it has acquired zofiQ, an agentic AI company purpose-built to automate high-volume service desk operations. With zofiQ, ConnectWise is accelerating the Age of Autonomous Service, empowering teams to scale service delivery and reduce operational strain.

Already in use by ConnectWise PSATM partners today, zofiQ is driving a 20% increase in endpoints managed per technician and enabling organizations to increase service capacity while maintaining consistent service quality. By driving 50% fewer reactive hours through automation and enabling more predictive, insight-driven results, zofiQ helps MSPs achieve up to 30% margin improvement, while redirecting skilled team members away from repetitive operational tasks and toward higher-value work.

As service demand outpaces available talent, IT Solution Providers need ways to resolve more work with the same people while protecting margins and service quality. With zofiQ, AI agents operate directly inside ConnectWise PSA workflows to absorb routine triage, resolution, and documentation, enabling teams to scale service delivery without adding headcount.

​“MSPs are entering the Age of Autonomous Service, and the winners will be the ones who can scale without proportionately increasing operating costs,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise.“Data is the oxygen for AI, and autonomy only works when it's powered by real operational data from the PSA, where service delivery happens every day. With zofiQ, we're laying the foundation to accelerate agentic capabilities across the ConnectWise platform and into the broader ecosystem our partners rely on.”

“When the native applications Omega relied on lacked built-in AI capabilities, zofiQ acted as the AI integration layer that enabled Omega to adopt and leverage advanced AI across their managed services stack, said Ben Tercha, Chief Operating Officer at Omega Systems. ZofiQ connected to those legacy and SaaS systems through APIs, connectors, and event-based integrations, ingesting relevant telemetry, ticketing, and monitoring data without requiring modifications to the underlying applications. Once data was consolidated and normalized, zofiQ applied AI models for anomaly detection, ticket classification, prioritization, root-cause suggestion, and intelligent automation - delivering AI-driven outcomes directly where technicians work.”

Over time, zofiQ will serve as a horizontal agentic layer across the ConnectWise portfolio, including ConnectWise RMMTM, cybersecurity, and data protection. ConnectWise also plans to extend these capabilities through its open ecosystem, allowing partners to apply the same agent-driven automation across third-party solutions integrated into the ConnectWise platform.

“We built zofiQ for MSP service desks where scale, speed, and service quality matter every minute,” said Lee Silverstone, CEO of zofiQ.“The future of service delivery isn't AI that just makes suggestions, it's AI that takes action inside the workflow, with humans overseeing and guiding fleets of autonomous agents to deliver real outcomes at scale. With ConnectWise's investment and platform reach, we're accelerating the zofiQ roadmap and expanding what's possible for partners, delivering faster innovation, deeper integrations, and greater impact across the tools they rely on every day.”

According to Channelnomics, MSPs must move beyond incremental automation and adopt new operating models to remain competitive. zofiQ enables that transition today, delivering proven ROI through agentic automation designed for real-world service desk scale. ​​Partners using zofiQ with ConnectWise PSA see 2–3 hours saved per agent per day, 5–10 minutes saved per ticket, and 90–97% accuracy in triage and classification, proving value in the workflows where AI impact is immediate and sustainable.​​ ​

“The ConnectWise partner community is built on shared scale and operational excellence,” said David Rassipour, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ConnectWise.“By bringing zofiQ's AI-driven automation into the ConnectWise platform, we're enabling partners to onboard faster, operate efficiently across tenants, and extend autonomous service delivery across the ecosystem.”

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise powers IT businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing experiences, and driving growth. Trusted by IT solution providers worldwide, ConnectWise sets the standard for innovation and service delivery. For more than 40 years, ConnectWise has been committed to partner success, delivering software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations. The ConnectWise Platform provides unmatched scale and AI-driven automation across PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection-helping IT Solution Providers to deliver and secure services more efficiently. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.

About zofiQ

zofiQ is an agentic AI platform built for MSP service desks and operations teams. Embedded directly into PSA and RMM workflows, zofiQ deploys AI agents that adapt to each MSP's environment and continuously improve over time. The platform automates ticket handling tasks like triage, remediation, prioritization, and routing-helping service desks reduce manual effort and improve consistency. By accelerating time-to-resolution and enabling technicians to focus on higher-value work, zofiQ helps MSPs scale support without scaling headcount.

