Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Abu Dhabi (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On February 3, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

The Sheikh Zayed Mosque is one of the six largest mosques in the world and is named after the founder and first President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Construction of the mosque began in 1996. It can accommodate approximately 50,000 people praying at once. The Quran is continuously recited within this grand structure.