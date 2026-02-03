Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Abu Dhabi (PHOTO)

Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Abu Dhabi (PHOTO)


2026-02-03 09:04:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. On February 3, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

The Sheikh Zayed Mosque is one of the six largest mosques in the world and is named after the founder and first President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Construction of the mosque began in 1996. It can accommodate approximately 50,000 people praying at once. The Quran is continuously recited within this grand structure.













MENAFN03022026000187011040ID1110692049



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search