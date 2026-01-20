Airasia X Completes Acquisition Of Airasia Berhad, AAAGL From Capital A

Dhaka: AirAsia X has completed the acquisition of AirAsia Berhad (AAB) and AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAAGL) from Capital A, marking the final step in consolidating all AirAsia-branded airlines under a single aviation platform.

In a statement issued on Sunday, January 19, the long-haul low-cost carrier said the transaction was settled through the issuance of 2.31 billion new ordinary shares to Capital A and its entitled shareholders. As part of the deal, AirAsia X also assumed MYR 3.8 billion, equivalent to USD 930 million, in liabilities previously owed by Capital A to AAB.

Separately, the airline allotted and issued 606.1 million new ordinary shares to independent third-party investors under a private placement. Both the consideration and placement shares were scheduled to be listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on January 19.

With the completion of the transaction, all AirAsia airline operations are now consolidated within the AirAsia Group, while Capital A will shift its focus towards expanding its non-aviation businesses.

AirAsia X chairman Dato' Fam Lee Ee said,“This milestone marks a defining moment for the Group. With the consolidation now complete, we have established a stronger, more streamlined aviation platform that is well-positioned for sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. The Board is confident that this integration will unlock significant synergies and reinforce AirAsia Group's leadership in the region.”

The group is also finalizing additional aircraft orders to support network expansion, with a focus on strengthening connectivity within ASEAN and linking the region to global markets, while maintaining a competitive cost base.

V