Hong Kong Group Warns SFC's 'Hard Start' Could Disrupt Crypto Firms

Hong Kong's regulatory push to bring digital assets into a tighter fold is moving forward, but industry voices warn that a rushed rollout could disrupt compliant firms. The Hong Kong Securities & Futures Professionals Association (HKSFPA) cautioned regulators against a"hard start" that would require existing operators to be fully licensed on day one, or else cease regulated activities while their applications are reviewed. As the Securities and Futures Commission and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau solicit input on licensing regimes covering virtual asset dealing, advisory services, and management, observers say transitional arrangements are essential to preserve business continuity while strengthening oversight.



The licensing regime would expand regulatory oversight beyond trading venues to cover advisory and management services in addition to dealing.

The HKSFPA warns that a hard start without transitional measures could interrupt fund management and disrupt legitimate operators.

The association has urged a 6–12 month deeming period for existing practitioners who submit applications before the commencement date. The commencement date remains undecided, with the regime still in the consultation phase.

Market context: The Hong Kong debate sits within a broader global trend toward tighter digital asset regulation and alignment with international reporting standards, as regulators weigh how to balance investor protection with market innovation.

Industry group recommends a six to 12-month deeming period

In its consultation submission, the association urged regulators to implement a deeming or grace period for existing practitioners who have already filed license applications ahead of the regime's start date. It warned that without transitional arrangements, legitimate managers may be compelled to suspend operations while their applications progress, given the complexity of the review process and the potential for backlogs.“Legitimate businesses may be forced to suspend operations while awaiting approval,” the group wrote.“We strongly urge the government to implement a 6 to 12-month deeming period for existing practitioners who submit their applications prior to the commencement date.”

The substance of the proposal is framed by the fact that the new virtual asset regimes are still in a consultation phase with no fixed commencement date published yet. Proponents say a grace period would help maintain continuity for asset managers while ensuring that regulatory standards are met, rather than forcing disruption during a transitional period.

Industry body warns that rigid timelines could hinder adoption

Beyond the hard-start question, the consultation touches on broader changes to the crypto regulatory perimeter, including new requirements for advisory and management services. The association said it supports Hong Kong's overarching goal of integrating digital assets into the financial system but cautioned that the absence of transitional arrangements and overly rigid implementation timelines could deter compliant firms from participating and impede institutional adoption.

Earlier, the same industry group signaled cautious support for the direction of Hong Kong's planned implementation of the OECD's Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). It also warned that poorly calibrated requirements could expose companies to liability and operational risks. Taken together, the submissions highlight a recurring theme in industry feedback: a preference for stronger oversight in principle, paired with flexibility in execution to avoid disruption and to foster a stable path to broader adoption.

