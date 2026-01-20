Global Sports Shotgun Market To Reach $395.61 Million By 2032: Key Drivers And Growth Strategies Revealed
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$274.67 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$395.61 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Increasing integration of recoil mitigation technology in sports shotguns for improved shooter endurance
5.2. Surging demand for modular barrel systems enabling rapid gauge conversion in competitive shooting
5.3. Adoption of advanced polymer composites to reduce overall weight of sport shooting shotguns
5.4. Development of specialized low-recoil 20-gauge models targeting female and junior shooting demographics
5.5. Growth of smart shotgun accessories integrating ai-based target recognition for trap and skeet competitions
5.6. Expansion of 3d printed shotgun components to accelerate prototyping and customization in sports firearms
5.7. Integration of biometric grip sensors providing live performance analytics for amateur clay shooters
5.8. Rising popularity of endurance training shotgun configurations optimized for long competition events
5.9. Increased focus on enhanced corrosion resistant coatings for shotguns in maritime sporting environments
5.10. Emergence of digitally connected maintenance platforms monitoring real-time usage and shot count data
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Sports Shotgun Market, by Product Type
8.1. Pump-Action Shotguns
8.2. Semi-Automatic Shotguns
8.3. Side-by-Side Shotguns
9. Sports Shotgun Market, by Gauge
9.1. 12 Gauge
9.2. 20 Gauge
9.3. 28 Gauge
10. Sports Shotgun Market, by Material
10.1. Synthetic Stock
10.2. Wood Stock
11. Sports Shotgun Market, by End User
11.1. Competitive Shooting
11.2. Hunting
12. Sports Shotgun Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Offline
12.1.1. Direct Sales
12.1.2. Specialized Retailers
12.2. Online
12.2.1. Manufacturer Websites
12.2.2. Third Party Platforms
13. Sports Shotgun Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Sports Shotgun Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Sports Shotgun Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Akkar Shotguns
16.3.2. Anschutz GmbH & Co. KG
16.3.3. Beretta Holding S.A.
16.3.4. Blaser Jagdwaffen GmbH
16.3.5. Browning Arms Company
16.3.6. Caesar Guerini S.r.l.
16.3.7. Fabarm S.p.A.
16.3.8. Fausti Stefano Arms
16.3.9. Ithaca Gun Company
16.3.10. J.P. Sauer & Sohn GmbH
16.3.11. Krieghoff GmbH
16.3.12. Kalashnikov Concern JSC
16.3.13. Merkel Jagd- und Sportwaffen GmbH
16.3.14. Mossberg
16.3.15. Perazzi S.p.A.
16.3.16. Remington Arms
16.3.17. Rizzini S.r.l.
16.3.18. Weatherby
16.3.19. Zoli Antonio S.r.l.
