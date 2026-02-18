Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Reports “Constructive” Progress in Latest Nuclear Talks with US


2026-02-18 01:23:37
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that the latest round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States involved “more serious discussions” and took place in a “more constructive” atmosphere.

Speaking after the conclusion of the second round of talks in Geneva, mediated by Oman, Araghchi said both sides reached a general understanding on a set of “guiding principles” to serve as the foundation for drafting a potential agreement.

“It was decided that both sides will work on the drafts of a potential agreement, and after exchanging the texts,” he said. He added that “the timing of the next round of talks will be determined.”

Araghchi described the situation as a positive development from Iran’s perspective, noting that a clear path now lies ahead for the negotiations. He cautioned, however, that this progress does not equate to a finalized deal, but rather marks the start of the negotiation process with “good progress” made.

“Both sides,” he emphasized, “have positions that will take some time to bring closer together.” No specific date has been set for the next round of talks, and Araghchi said it is too early to speak of a formal roadmap.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi noted that Tuesday’s discussions concluded with “good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues.”

