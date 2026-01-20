403
Trump says Denmark can’t protect Greenland, plans talks at Davos
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Denmark is not adequately equipped to protect Greenland, hinting that the matter would be addressed with international leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“Look, we have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it,” Trump told reporters, referring to the Arctic island, a self-governing Danish territory.
While praising Denmark and its officials, he added, “Denmark, they’re wonderful people, and I know the leaders are very good people, but they don’t even go there.”
Trump said he would discuss Greenland with several leaders attending the forum. “We’ll be talking about it with the various people,” he said, emphasizing that Greenland is “very important.”
He cited longstanding security concerns, noting that NATO had warned Denmark about potential regional threats for decades. “NATO has been warning Denmark for about 20 years now — longer than that, 25 years,” Trump said, mentioning Russia and China as strategic challenges in the Arctic.
“So, we'll see what happens. But let's put it this way, it's going to be a very interesting Davos,” he added.
Trump has maintained that the US must secure Greenland for national security purposes and to counter rivals in the Arctic. He has also threatened tariffs on European allies who oppose US control and deploy a limited number of troops there.
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposal to sell the territory.
