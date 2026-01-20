War Update: 165 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, updating the situation as of 08:00 on Tuesday, January 20.

The enemy carried out two missile strikes and 91 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 204 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians conducted 4,124 shelling attacks, including 74 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and deployed 7,518 kamikaze drones.

Russian forces carried out air strikes on Kharkiv and on settlements including Pidhavrylivka, Velykomykhailivka (Dnipropetrovsk Region), Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Region), Ternuvate, Charivne, Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Tersianka, and Rizdvianka (Zaporizhzhia Region).

The aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, destroyed two artillery systems, and hit two enemy command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Russians carried out an airstrike, dropping four KAB bombs, and conducted 90 shelling attacks, including four from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Starytsia, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle, Nesternoe, Dehtiarne, and toward Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, three enemy attacks took place. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka and toward Holubivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked nine times, attempting to advance in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, in the area of Dronivka and toward Platonivka, Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks toward Pryvillia and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces stopped 44 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and toward Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions five times in the areas of Verbove, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defensive positions 20 times in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Sviatopetrivka.

No clashes were recorded yesterday in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian occupiers once unsuccessfully tried to improve their position near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of formation of Russian offensive groups were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform previously reported, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to January 20, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,228,570 personnel, including 1,130 killed in the previous day.

