Morocco's King Agrees to Join Trump Peace Board for Gaza
(MENAFN) Morocco's monarch King Mohammed VI has accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to participate in the newly established Gaza Board of Peace, the North African kingdom disclosed Monday.
The Foreign Ministry released a statement confirming the king's agreement to serve as a founding member of the board, which Trump unveiled as part of a broader Middle East peace strategy.
According to the ministry, the board will comprise a select group of distinguished international figures dedicated to cultivating enduring stability and prosperity for coming generations.
The ministry characterized the invitation as acknowledgment of King Mohammed VI's position as a pivotal global figure on peace matters and the confidence he commands from the US administration and the wider international arena.
The kingdom will proceed to ratify the board's founding charter, the statement indicated, reinforcing Morocco's dedication to achieving a fair, comprehensive and permanent Middle East peace settlement, encompassing creation of an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 boundaries with East Jerusalem designated as its capital.
The ministry noted that the Moroccan sovereign also praised Trump's declared dedication to promoting regional peace.
On Friday evening, the White House revealed formation of the Board of Peace concurrent with authorization of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza—one of four entities tasked with overseeing the enclave's transitional period.
Establishment of the council aligned with commencement of the ceasefire agreement's second phase, which suspended Israel's military campaign in Gaza that has claimed over 71,000 lives and wounded more than 171,000 individuals since October 2023.
The program forms part of a 20-point proposal introduced by Trump and endorsed by the UN Security Council through Resolution 2803 in November 2025.
