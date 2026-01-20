403
Trump Says Denmark Unable of Protecting Greenland
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Monday declared that Denmark lacks the capacity to safeguard Greenland, signaling the contentious issue will dominate conversations with world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"Look, we have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it," Trump stated to journalists, referencing the Arctic territory that operates under Danish sovereignty with self-governing status.
Despite commending Denmark and its government, Trump questioned their engagement with the region: "Denmark, they're wonderful people, and I know the leaders are very good people, but they don't even go there."
The president indicated that Greenland discussions would unfold with multiple leaders attending the World Economic Forum, which launched Monday in Davos, Switzerland. "We'll be talking about it with the various people," he said.
Trump emphasized the territory's critical importance, "very important," he stressed.
He invoked decades-old defense warnings, asserting that NATO has repeatedly cautioned Denmark about regional vulnerabilities.
"NATO has been warning Denmark for about 20 years now — longer than that, 25 years," Trump said. He identified Russia as a primary threat while noting that China also represents a strategic competitor in Arctic waters.
"So, we'll see what happens. But let's put it this way, it's going to be a very interesting Davos," he said.
Trump maintains American acquisition of Greenland is essential for national security and blocking adversaries in the Arctic. He has previously threatened tariffs against European partners resisting US control and deployed a limited military presence to the territory.
Both Denmark and Greenland have categorically dismissed any territorial sale proposals.
