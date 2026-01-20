403
Erdogan says terrorism era over, Syria truce, integration must be met
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s president says the period of terrorism in the region comes to an end, emphasizing that all conditions tied to Syria’s newly announced ceasefire and full integration arrangements must be respected and that strategic mistakes must be avoided, as stated by reports.
Following a Cabinet session in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says most Syrians welcome the agreement reached on Sunday, apart from a small group of proxy forces attempting to establish what he describes as a “state within a state,” according to statements.
Erdogan says he informs Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa that Ankara continues to support Damascus in counterterrorism efforts, adding: "We will not abandon the Syrian people."
He stresses that Türkiye views Syria’s unity and territorial integrity as essential for regional stability and economic well-being, underlining: "Syria belongs to the Syrians."
Türkiye stands beside the Syrian people as a brotherly nation, neighboring state, and trusted partner during difficult times, Erdogan adds. He notes that the country belongs to all its citizens across religious and ethnic lines, including Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds, Alawites, Sunnis, and Druzes.
Highlighting the need to avoid historical mistakes, Erdogan says: "To ensure that the suffering faced a century ago is not repeated, we will not fall into the traps set before us and will not give in to provocations."
He further underscores the importance of centralized authority, saying: “The principle of one state and one army is essential for stability.” He adds: “Türkiye fully supports every step that strengthens this principle.”
On Sunday evening, Syrian authorities announce a ceasefire alongside an agreement that provides for the complete integration of the YPG/SDF into state institutions, according to official statements.
The announcement comes after Syrian Army operations restore control over large areas in eastern and northeastern parts of the country, following repeated violations by SDF forces of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year earlier, as stated by reports.
