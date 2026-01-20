Social Media Trial Ends In Tragedy, Kerala Man's Suicide Triggers Calls For Accountability

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, Jan 20 (IANS) The suicide of Deepak, a resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode, Kerala, following sexual harassment allegations levelled against him through an Instagram Reel, has triggered widespread outrage and renewed debate over social media vigilantism, police responsibility, and due process.

Deepak died by suicide after a young woman, later identified as Shimjitha Musthafa of Vadakara, posted a video accusing him of sexually harassing her during a bus journey.

The visuals went viral, leading to intense public shaming.

His family and friends say Deepak was mentally shattered after the video spread rapidly across platforms.

Former Goa Governor and senior advocate P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who visited Deepak's family, alleged serious procedural lapses in the handling of the case.

He questioned why police initially registered the incident merely as an“unnatural death” despite the apparent link between the viral video and the suicide.

“Even a child can understand this is a case of abetment to suicide, a crime punishable with up to 10 years' imprisonment,” he said, alleging that crucial facts were ignored during the inquest.

Police have since registered a fresh FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by Deepak's mother, invoking charges of abetment to suicide.

Investigators say the accused woman is currently absconding, and a search has been intensified.

Efforts are also underway to recover the mobile phone used to record the video, while cyber police have been roped in to trace deleted social media data.

The woman had earlier claimed she had reported the incident to Vadakara police, but the claim was contradicted by the local inspector, who confirmed that no such complaint was received.

Following mounting criticism, her Facebook and Instagram accounts were taken down.

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered a probe led by the North Zone DIG and sought a report within a week.

Political reactions have also intensified, with leaders across party lines alleging police inaction, possible evidence suppression, and warning that unchecked social media character assassination could lead to more such tragedies.

For Deepak's grieving family, the case is no longer just about one death, but about accountability in an age where online accusations can destroy lives long before the law takes its course.