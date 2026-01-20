Deendayal Port To Demo Maglev Cargo Tech After Successful LIM Test

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has successfully commissioned and tested an indigenously developed mobility solution for cargo transportation. The prototype of the futuristic and advanced transportation system, based on Linear Induction Motor (LIM) technology, has been developed by TuTr Hyperloop Pvt. Ltd., a deep-tech startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).

Next Phase: Magnetic Levitation Demonstration

Building on this success, DPA, Kandla, is now targeting an upgrade of the mobility solution to a Magnetic Levitation Platform. TuTr Hyperloop, as part of a collaborative partnership with DPA, will now undertake a Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) technology demonstration at Kandla Port, marking the next phase of advanced mobility deployment at Indian ports, according to the release.

Boosting India's Self-Reliance in Port Tech

The successful LIM demonstration validates India's capability to design, develop and deploy high-performance electromagnetic propulsion systems tailored for port logistics and industrial mobility. The upcoming Maglev demonstration will further showcase the potential of contactless, low-maintenance, high-efficiency cargo movement systems, reinforcing India's leadership in next-generation port technologies in the maritime sector.

DPA, Kandla, supported by the technology partner, TuTr Hyperloop, is spearheading the technological transformation of the port sector. With this initiative, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, is playing a pioneering role as the first port in the country to actively integrate and demonstrate advanced indigenous technologies. The collaboration strongly aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and Viksit Bharat @2047 of the Prime Minister, emphasising innovation-led infrastructure development and global competitiveness, and further positioning Kandla prominently on the global maritime map, the release noted.

Commitment to Future-Ready Infrastructure

Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, stated, "Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, is firmly committed to adopting future-ready, indigenous technologies that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. The successful LIM demonstration by IIT Madras-based TuTr Hyperloop is a testament to India's growing technological self-reliance under the Make in India initiative and the Viksit Bharat vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Deendayal Port, Kandla is proud to lead the way among Indian ports by supporting the upcoming Magnetic Levitation demonstration, aligning with our long-term vision of developing smart, sustainable and globally competitive port infrastructure."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aravind S. Bharadwaj, Co-Founder, TuTr Hyperloop, said, "The successful demonstration of Linear Induction Motor technology at Deendayal Port is a proud moment for Indian deep-tech innovation. Moving ahead with a Magnetic Levitation demonstration is a natural progression in our roadmap to build world-class, indigenous mobility solutions for ports and logistics. We are grateful to Deendayal Port Authority and Chairman Shri. Sushil Kumar Singh, in particular, for his visionary leadership and trust in the young TuTr team, and we remain committed to delivering solutions that place India at the forefront of global transportation innovation."

According to a release, the Maglev demonstration at Deendayal Port, Kandla, will further strengthen India's position as a global innovator in port-sector mobility, which will, after proof of concept, be scaled globally, showcasing how startup-port collaborations can deliver scalable, indigenous solutions for critical infrastructure. (ANI)

