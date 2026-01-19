Amanda Seyfried Feels Winning Oscar 'Isn't Necessary' For Career Success

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Amanda Seyfried feels that award nominations matter more than wins, saying long-term success in acting comes from meaningful choices and not from collecting honours.

Asked if winning an Oscar is important to her, Seyfried told the New Yorker: "No. Do you remember who won in the past 10 years? It's not the win that's important. It's the nomination. It does thrust you forward. That's a fact.”

“Now, do I need one in a week or two or whenever? No, of course, I don't. Would it be great? Of course it would, for every reason. But it isn't necessary."

The actress, who bagged her first Oscar nomination in 2021 for her performance as Hollywood starlet Marion Davies in the 2020 biopic Mank, which was about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, feels a long, successful career comes from making smart, meaningful choices, and not from awards.

Seyfried added: "Longevity in an actor's career is designed. Longevity is about deliberate choices to make art among the big commercial things that are fun and pay. But, for me, all of it is art.

"Yes, The Housemaid is a thriller that didn't cost a lot to make, and made a lot of money, and is a box-office hit. And yet every single choice I made in that movie was as artful as the choices I made in Ann Lee.

"I finally was able to marry the two in my heart and in my head, and I realised that is what I want for the rest of my career. I'm going to jump between genres as much as I can, and jump between indies and studios. So I've gotten this far without an Oscar. Why would I need one now?"

She understands that career success can go up and down.

She said: "I feel I'm already proven. I'm getting people to trust me to do hard things. We all have ebbs and flows in our careers, and how we're perceived can change from day to day, but I'm consistent in my choices, and I'm consistent in my values and my needs.

"I'm also sitting pretty right now, because The Housemaid made money. That's not always the case. Sometimes you're in Mamma Mia! Sometimes, you do something like Ted 2, or A Million Ways to Die in the West, which were both supposed to do big box office, and underperformed."