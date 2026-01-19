Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Understanding The Difference Between Single And Double Flange Butterfly Valves


2026-01-19 10:02:57
(MENAFN- GetNews) The difference between double flange butterfly valves and single flange butterfly valves mainly lies in their structure, installation method, pressure capability, and typical applications. Choosing the right type affects system safety, sealing reliability, and maintenance efficiency.

1. Structural Design

A double flange butterfly valve has two full flanges, one on each side of the valve body structure offers excellent alignment and stability.

  • 1Bolts directly to both pipeline flanges

  • 2Valve becomes a fixed part of the pipeline

  • 3Provides strong mechanical support

A single flange butterfly valve has one flange, usually on one side, while the other side connects differently design saves space and reduces weight.

  • 1One flanged connection

  • 2The opposite side may be wafer-type or spigot-style

  • 3Lighter and more compact

2. Installation Method

Double Flange: Installed using bolts on both sides more installation space to align during mounting valve can handle higher tightening forces.

Single Flange: Installed with fewer bolts to install axial support accuracy depends more on pipeline conditions.



3. Pressure and Strength Capability Double Flange Butterfly Valve

  • 1Better suited for medium to high pressure systems

  • 2Strong resistance to pipe movement and vibration

  • 3Suitable for larger pipe diameters

Single Flange Butterfly Valve

  • 1Generally used in low to medium pressure systems

  • 2Less resistant to mechanical stress

  • 3Best for smaller or less critical pipelines

4. Sealing Performance

Double flange valves: More uniform gasket compression long-term sealing reliability

Single flange valves: Depend more on installation accuracy experience uneven sealing under stress

5. Maintenance and Replacement Double Flange

  • 1Easy to remove as an independent pipeline section

  • 2Suitable for systems requiring frequent maintenance

Single Flange

  • 1Removal may affect pipe alignment

  • 2Better for systems with limited maintenance needs



6. Typical Applications Double Flange Butterfly Valves

  • 1Marine pipelines

  • 2Water treatment plants

  • 3Power stations

  • 4Large-diameter industrial systems

Single Flange Butterfly Valves

  • 1HVAC systems

  • 2Compact piping layouts

  • 3Light industrial applications

  • 4Cost-sensitive projects

