Understanding The Difference Between Single And Double Flange Butterfly Valves

MENAFN - GetNews) The difference between double flange butterfly valves and single flange butterfly valves mainly lies in their structure, installation method, pressure capability, and typical applications. Choosing the right type affects system safety, sealing reliability, and maintenance efficiency.

1. Structural Design

A double flange butterfly valve has two full flanges, one on each side of the valve body structure offers excellent alignment and stability.



1Bolts directly to both pipeline flanges

2Valve becomes a fixed part of the pipeline 3Provides strong mechanical support

A single flange butterfly valve has one flange, usually on one side, while the other side connects differently design saves space and reduces weight.



1One flanged connection

2The opposite side may be wafer-type or spigot-style 3Lighter and more compact

2. Installation Method

Double Flange: Installed using bolts on both sides more installation space to align during mounting valve can handle higher tightening forces.

Single Flange: Installed with fewer bolts to install axial support accuracy depends more on pipeline conditions.







3. Pressure and Strength Capability Double Flange Butterfly Valve



1Better suited for medium to high pressure systems

2Strong resistance to pipe movement and vibration 3Suitable for larger pipe diameters

Single Flange Butterfly Valve



1Generally used in low to medium pressure systems

2Less resistant to mechanical stress 3Best for smaller or less critical pipelines

4. Sealing Performance

Double flange valves: More uniform gasket compression long-term sealing reliability

Single flange valves: Depend more on installation accuracy experience uneven sealing under stress

5. Maintenance and Replacement Double Flange



1Easy to remove as an independent pipeline section 2Suitable for systems requiring frequent maintenance

Single Flange



1Removal may affect pipe alignment 2Better for systems with limited maintenance needs







6. Typical Applications Double Flange Butterfly Valves



1Marine pipelines

2Water treatment plants

3Power stations 4Large-diameter industrial systems

Single Flange Butterfly Valves



1HVAC systems

2Compact piping layouts

3Light industrial applications 4Cost-sensitive projects