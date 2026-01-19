Understanding The Difference Between Single And Double Flange Butterfly Valves
1. Structural Design
A double flange butterfly valve has two full flanges, one on each side of the valve body structure offers excellent alignment and stability.
1Bolts directly to both pipeline flanges
2Valve becomes a fixed part of the pipeline
3Provides strong mechanical support
A single flange butterfly valve has one flange, usually on one side, while the other side connects differently design saves space and reduces weight.
1One flanged connection
2The opposite side may be wafer-type or spigot-style
3Lighter and more compact
2. Installation Method
Double Flange: Installed using bolts on both sides more installation space to align during mounting valve can handle higher tightening forces.
Single Flange: Installed with fewer bolts to install axial support accuracy depends more on pipeline conditions.
3. Pressure and Strength Capability Double Flange Butterfly Valve
1Better suited for medium to high pressure systems
2Strong resistance to pipe movement and vibration
3Suitable for larger pipe diameters
Single Flange Butterfly Valve
1Generally used in low to medium pressure systems
2Less resistant to mechanical stress
3Best for smaller or less critical pipelines
4. Sealing Performance
Double flange valves: More uniform gasket compression long-term sealing reliability
Single flange valves: Depend more on installation accuracy experience uneven sealing under stress
5. Maintenance and Replacement Double Flange
1Easy to remove as an independent pipeline section
2Suitable for systems requiring frequent maintenance
Single Flange
1Removal may affect pipe alignment
2Better for systems with limited maintenance needs
6. Typical Applications Double Flange Butterfly Valves
1Marine pipelines
2Water treatment plants
3Power stations
4Large-diameter industrial systems
Single Flange Butterfly Valves
1HVAC systems
2Compact piping layouts
3Light industrial applications
4Cost-sensitive projects
