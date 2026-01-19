Wishing Happy Holidays & Merry Christmas From Thinheal

MENAFN - GetNews) As we close out 2025 and look ahead to a promising 2026, the entire team at Thinheal wishes you and your loved ones a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year!

This year has been an exciting chapter for us as a full-service CDMO specializing in peptides. We've continued to deliver innovative, high-quality custom synthesis, scalable Gmp Manufacturing, and end-to-end support-from discovery to commercial production-helping our partners advance transformative therapeutics worldwide.

We are deeply grateful for the trust and collaboration from our valued current customers, and we're thrilled to welcome new partners who have joined us this year. Your confidence in Sinopep drives us to continually raise the bar.

Looking forward, we're actively expanding our presence in Europe, North and South American markets, bringing our expertise closer to you with enhanced local support, faster timelines, and seamless collaboration.

Here's to stronger partnerships and groundbreaking achievements together in 2026!

From all of us at Thinheal: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!





