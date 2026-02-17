Azerbaijani Oil Scales Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $0.79, or 1.14%, on February 16 from the previous level, coming in at $70.36 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.78, or 1.16%, to $67.77 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went up by $0.8, or 2.05%, to $39.78 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.91, or 1.29%, to $71.24 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.