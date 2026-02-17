Daily Horoscope, February 17: Solar Eclipse In Aquarius To Impact 5 Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope: A solar eclipse in Aquarius on Tuesday, Feb 17, will affect all zodiac signs. A Panchgrahi yoga will also form. Find out how the day will be for the 12 zodiac signs and what to expect.

Feb 17, 2026: Aries might see big success. Taurus will get joy from kids. Gemini could face losses. Cancer should watch their children and not meddle. See what's ahead for your sign.

Folks in education might get big success and fame today. The day is good for starting a new business. You'll get to spend quality time with your partner. Better not to rely on others.

Stock market folks should invest carefully to avoid loss. Back pain might be a problem. The day is just okay for people abroad. Delays in work will make you antsy. Joy from kids.

This sign might face a big business loss. A property dispute could flare up with siblings. Young folks will be anxious about their careers. Don't decide based on others' words.

People of this sign will shop for things they like. Take extra care of your partner's health. You have to avoid meddling in others' business. Youth might waste time. Watch your kids.

Your love life could get better. People at home will be happy with you. It's a good time to start something new. You'll have to work extra hard on a key task. Watch your health.

You'll get to spend quality time with your partner. Don't be careless about your health at all. People will praise your work. Roadblocks in key tasks may clear up. Gift from in-laws.

This sign's income might drop. Those already sick need to be extra careful with their health. Avoid spicy food or stomach problems could pop up. Meddling will cause trouble.

The weather change might affect your health. Students won't feel like studying. Be super careful with money deals. Bosses at work might be really happy with you. Unfinished tasks may get done.

You'll be really happy today. Control your behavior, meaning don't get mad at anyone. Positivity in life might go up. Indigestion could cause acidity. Expect trouble in love.

People of this sign might go on a business trip. You'll worry about a family mishap. Don't waste time on useless stuff. Your parents' trust in you is solid. Some will be jealous.

Advice from experienced people will be a big help today. Overwork will cause physical pain. You'll need to put in extra effort to hit job targets. A big business deal could happen.

You might need a loan to grow your business. Lack of cash could stop your work. Youth will need advice from elders to get ahead. BP patients, be careful. The day isn't great.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.