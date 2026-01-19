Launches Two Scandinavian Bestsellers In The U.S.: Postbiotiqtm (Bioticstm) And Award-Winning Calstoptm

MENAFN - GetNews)



Nordics Co AS, a Norway-based wellness company focused on combining nutritional expertise with innovation, today announced the U.S. launch of two of its best-selling supplements: PostBiotIQTM (marketed as BioticsTM in Scandinavia) and CalStopTM, a weight-management supplement recently named“Weight-loss Supplement of the Year” at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025.1

Nordics Co AS enters the U.S. market with a clear ambition: to offer research-aware, quality-led products with a simple customer experience - supported by personal customer care and transparent ordering.

A Company Built Around Quality, Guidance, and Simplicity

“At Nordics Co AS, customer satisfaction is the priority,” said Nicolai Edgar Andersen, Performance Marketing Analyst at Nordics Co AS.“We place great emphasis on customer service and personal advice - supporting customers from first contact and throughout their wellness journey. As part of Nordic Nutrition Group, we also work toward more sustainable and responsible product choices that support health while considering the planet.”

Nordics Co AS emphasizes:



Quality and innovation from the earliest development phase, including collaboration with leading experts and researchers

High-quality active ingredients selected to optimize composition and preserve freshness

A simple, worry-free shopping experience, without expensive bulk invoices or unnecessary friction in the ordering process A long-term vision of continuous improvement, guided by research, innovation, and customer satisfaction

PostBiotIQ: Postbiotics for Everyday Digestive Comfort

PostBiotIQ is positioned as a next-generation gut-support supplement built around postbiotics - bioactive compounds derived from fermentation that do not need to survive or colonize like traditional probiotics, making them stable and predictable.

Developed in Norway in collaboration with Dr. Tore Midtvedt (professor emeritus in medical microbiology, Karolinska Institute), PostBiotIQ combines postbiotics with bitter fennel extract and peppermint oil, ingredients traditionally used to support digestion and stomach comfort.2 Dr. Midtvedt's gut research has, among other things, been featured in The New York Times3 and The New England Journal of Medicine4, and was also presented at the Nobel Symposium in 2008.

CalStop: A Science-Aligned, Norway-Made Approach to Weight-Management Support

CalStop is a dietary supplement designed to support everyday weight-management routines by focusing on reducing appetite5 while also reducing uptake of carbohydrates, fat and sugar.6

CalStop was named“Weight-loss Supplement of the Year” at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025.1

The product is developed and produced in Norway and includes a blend of botanicals, fibers, and micronutrients (including Opuntia ficus-indica fiber/extracts, Gymnema sylvestre, Phaseolus vulgaris extract, Garcinia cambogia, ID-alG, choline, and chromium ). CalStop is vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, and sugar-free.

Manufacturing and Quality Standards

Nordics Co AS highlights Norway-based production and quality requirements, including manufacturing partners with established supplement production and quality frameworks.

PostBiotIQ and CalStop are available exclusively through the brands' own channels, with transparent pricing, fast delivery, and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

About Nordics Co AS

Nordics Co AS is a Norway-based wellness company committed to combining nutritional expertise with innovation to support a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. The company places strong emphasis on customer service and personal guidance, and focuses on quality and innovation throughout product development - working with leading experts and researchers. Nordics Co AS is proud to be part of Nordic Nutrition Group AS, working toward more sustainable and responsible choices for health and well-being.

References: 1. Global Brands Magazine - Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025 winners list (CalStop listed as Weight-loss Supplement of the Year). Retrieved on January 19, 2026, from 2. EFSA on-hold IDs 2387, 2411, 2692. Bitter fennel contributes to digestive comfort. 3. Kolata, Gina (2018).“Antibiotics Weren't Used to Cure These Patients. Fecal Bacteria Were”. The New York Times. 4. Midtvedt, T., et al. (2018). Gut microbiota research and clinical relevance. The New England Journal of Medicine, 378(24), 2535–2537. 5. EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701 - Opuntia ficus-indica (appetite control; fat and sugar uptake; water balance). 6. EFSA on-hold ID 4636 - Phaseolus vulgaris (reduced carbohydrate uptake).