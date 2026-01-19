Fink & Katz PLLC Launches Personal Pledge For Legal Clarity And Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Fink & Katz PLLC, a New York City law firm, introduces a public commitment to promote calm, clarity, and responsible action in family and criminal legal matters across New York.

Fink & Katz PLLC has announced a new personal pledge focused on a timely issue they see daily in their work: the rising cost of confusion, panic, and misinformation in family law and criminal matters.

The pledge reflects the firm's long-held belief that early clarity and steady decision-making can prevent lasting harm to families, reputations, and futures.

“Our job is to be steady when everything feels unstable,” said Philip Katz.“Too many problems grow because people act before they understand what is really happening.”

Jonathan Fink added,“Every case teaches you something. One lesson that repeats is how quickly stress leads to avoidable mistakes.”

Why This Issue Matters Right Now

The firm points to several trends shaping today's legal environment:



More than half of family court litigants appear without legal guidance, increasing the risk of missteps.

Custody and visitation disputes frequently escalate due to written communication sent in anger or fear.

Digital messages and social media posts are now commonly used as evidence in family and criminal cases. Orders of protection filings continue to rise, often initiated without understanding long-term consequences.

“People remember how they were treated,” Katz said.“But courts remember what was documented.”

The Fink & Katz Personal Pledge

Through this initiative, Fink & Katz PLLC commits to seven concrete behaviours:

Encourage calm documentation over reactive messaging

Promote clear timelines before opinions or assumptions

Emphasise listening before advising

Use plain language instead of legal jargon

Highlight long-term impact, not short-term relief

Respect the emotional weight of every case

Put preparation before urgency

“We never forget that people live with the outcome of these cases,” Fink said.“That responsibility guides our choices.”

Do It Yourself Toolkit: 10 Actions Anyone Can Take

The firm is also releasing a free toolkit to help individuals apply these principles immediately, without paying for services:

Pause before sending any emotional message

Keep a private timeline of key events

Save documents and screenshots in one folder

Write facts separately from feelings

Avoid discussing legal matters on social media

Use neutral language in texts and emails

Track dates, not assumptions

Ask clarifying questions instead of reacting

Read official court notices fully

Give yourself 24 hours before major decisions

30-Day Progress Tracker



Week 1: Organise documents and timelines

Week 2: Review communication habits

Week 3: Identify recurring stress triggers Week 4: Practise pause-and-prepare responses

Small steps, repeated daily, can reduce risk and regret.

Call to Action

Fink & Katz PLLC invites individuals, professionals, and families to take the pledge, use the toolkit, and share it with others who may benefit. The firm encourages readers to commit to clarity, patience, and preparation for the next 30 days.

About Fink & Katz PLLC

Founded in 1997 by Philip Katz and Jonathan Fink, Fink & Katz PLLC is a New York City law firm focused on Family Law and Criminal Law. Guided by the values of family, justice, and hard work, the firm has spent decades helping individuals navigate complex legal moments with care, structure, and responsibility.

