Fink & Katz PLLC Launches Personal Pledge For Legal Clarity And Care
Fink & Katz PLLC has announced a new personal pledge focused on a timely issue they see daily in their work: the rising cost of confusion, panic, and misinformation in family law and criminal matters.
The pledge reflects the firm's long-held belief that early clarity and steady decision-making can prevent lasting harm to families, reputations, and futures.
“Our job is to be steady when everything feels unstable,” said Philip Katz.“Too many problems grow because people act before they understand what is really happening.”
Jonathan Fink added,“Every case teaches you something. One lesson that repeats is how quickly stress leads to avoidable mistakes.”
Why This Issue Matters Right Now
The firm points to several trends shaping today's legal environment:
More than half of family court litigants appear without legal guidance, increasing the risk of missteps.
Custody and visitation disputes frequently escalate due to written communication sent in anger or fear.
Digital messages and social media posts are now commonly used as evidence in family and criminal cases.
Orders of protection filings continue to rise, often initiated without understanding long-term consequences.
“People remember how they were treated,” Katz said.“But courts remember what was documented.”
The Fink & Katz Personal Pledge
Through this initiative, Fink & Katz PLLC commits to seven concrete behaviours:
Encourage calm documentation over reactive messaging
Promote clear timelines before opinions or assumptions
Emphasise listening before advising
Use plain language instead of legal jargon
Highlight long-term impact, not short-term relief
Respect the emotional weight of every case
Put preparation before urgency
“We never forget that people live with the outcome of these cases,” Fink said.“That responsibility guides our choices.”
Do It Yourself Toolkit: 10 Actions Anyone Can Take
The firm is also releasing a free toolkit to help individuals apply these principles immediately, without paying for services:
Pause before sending any emotional message
Keep a private timeline of key events
Save documents and screenshots in one folder
Write facts separately from feelings
Avoid discussing legal matters on social media
Use neutral language in texts and emails
Track dates, not assumptions
Ask clarifying questions instead of reacting
Read official court notices fully
Give yourself 24 hours before major decisions
30-Day Progress Tracker
Week 1: Organise documents and timelines
Week 2: Review communication habits
Week 3: Identify recurring stress triggers
Week 4: Practise pause-and-prepare responses
Small steps, repeated daily, can reduce risk and regret.
Call to Action
Fink & Katz PLLC invites individuals, professionals, and families to take the pledge, use the toolkit, and share it with others who may benefit. The firm encourages readers to commit to clarity, patience, and preparation for the next 30 days.
To read the full interview, visit the website here.
About Fink & Katz PLLC
Founded in 1997 by Philip Katz and Jonathan Fink, Fink & Katz PLLC is a New York City law firm focused on Family Law and Criminal Law. Guided by the values of family, justice, and hard work, the firm has spent decades helping individuals navigate complex legal moments with care, structure, and responsibility.
Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment