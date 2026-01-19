Palmetto Complete Auto Care Brings Dealership-Level Wheel Alignment Technology To Piedmont, SC With Hunter Hawkeye Elite System

MENAFN - GetNews)



Advanced Technology Elevates Service Standards for Upstate South Carolina Drivers

PIEDMONT, SC - January 19, 2026 - Palmetto Complete Auto Care, a trusted auto repair shop serving Piedmont and the greater Upstate South Carolina region, has announced the installation of the Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment system. This state-of-the-art equipment investment underscores the shop's commitment to delivering dealership-level precision and advanced automotive technology to local drivers.

The Hunter HawkEye Elite represents the gold standard in wheel alignment technology, offering unparalleled accuracy that helps extend tire life, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance vehicle handling and safety. For Palmetto Complete Auto Care customers, this means more precise diagnostics, faster service, and the confidence that their vehicles are receiving professional-grade care.







Precision Technology That Solves Real Problems

Many drivers in the Piedmont area have experienced the frustration of visiting multiple shops for persistent alignment issues, uneven tire wear, or vehicles that pull to one side. The Hunter HawkEye Elite system addresses these challenges with cutting-edge 3D imaging technology that measures alignment angles with extreme precision, ensuring every adjustment meets exact manufacturer specifications.

The system's advanced capabilities include fast, accurate measurements that identify even minor alignment issues before they become costly problems. This means customers can trust that their vehicle's alignment is corrected right the first time, eliminating the need for return visits and providing long-term peace of mind.

Why Advanced Alignment Matters

Proper wheel alignment is critical to vehicle safety and performance. Misalignment can cause uneven tire wear, poor handling, reduced fuel economy, and increased stress on suspension components. The Hunter HawkEye Elite system uses cutting-edge imaging technology to measure alignment angles with extreme precision, ensuring every adjustment meets manufacturer specifications.

Common signs your vehicle may need alignment service include:



Uneven or rapid tire wear: Tires wearing on one edge or developing bald spots prematurely

Vehicle pulling to one side: Constant steering correction needed to keep the vehicle straight

Steering wheel off-center: Steering wheel tilted when driving straight on level roads

Vibration in the steering wheel: Shaking or vibrating felt through the steering column

Squealing tires: Unusual tire noise during normal driving conditions Poor handling after hitting potholes or curbs: Noticeable change in vehicle stability

For drivers in Piedmont and surrounding communities, including Greenville and Anderson, this investment means access to technology typically reserved for larger dealerships, delivered with the trust and transparency of a locally owned shop.

Commitment to Customer Care and Modern Technology

Since opening in April 2022, Palmetto Complete Auto Care has built a reputation for treating each vehicle with exceptional care while maintaining honest, timely, and cost-efficient service. The addition of the Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment system demonstrates the shop's ongoing dedication to staying at the forefront of automotive service technology while delivering the personalized attention customers expect from a locally owned business.

The shop's investment in advanced diagnostic equipment, combined with amenities like loaner vehicles, shuttle service, digital vehicle inspections, and a 36-month/36,000-mile warranty, positions Palmetto Complete Auto Care as a trusted alternative to dealership service departments for Upstate South Carolina drivers.

About Palmetto Complete Auto Care

Palmetto Complete Auto Care is a full-service auto repair shop located at 1802 SC-86 in Piedmont, South Carolina. The shop specializes in reliable repairs and maintenance for domestic, European, and Asian vehicles 20 years old or newer, including trusted brands like Ford, Chevy, BMW, Toyota, Honda, and more. With a mission to treat each vehicle with the care they'd give their own mothers, Palmetto Complete Auto Care offers comprehensive automotive services backed by advanced diagnostic equipment and customer-focused amenities.

