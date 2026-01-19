Jorge Juan Joyeros Unveils New High Jewelry Collection Of Natural Yellow Diamond Rings

Jorge Juan Joyeros, the distinguished Spanish luxury jeweler, proudly introduces its latest high jewelry collection featuring natural yellow diamond rings, an extraordinary line that celebrates the rarity, purity, and timeless elegance of the world's most exclusive gemstones.

This exquisite collection is composed of unique pieces predominantly crafted with natural diamonds, both white and yellow, meticulously selected one by one at their source by expert gemologists. The natural yellow diamonds, the stars of this new line, are distinguished by their rare and vibrant hues, transforming each ring into a cherished heirloom and a true symbol of luxury.

Committed to excellence, Jorge Juan Joyeros works exclusively with gemstones of exceptional provenance:



Royal-quality sapphires, the highest grade of sapphire prized for color and clarity.

Rubies from Myanmar (formerly Burma), recognized as some of the world's most valuable. Colombian emeralds from the prestigious Muzo mine, considered among the world's finest, alongside carefully selected Zambian emeralds used in their high jewelry.



All gemstones are chosen directly in their countries of origin, leveraging the brand's own sourcing and its office in Antwerp, the global diamond trading capital. This direct access through IDEX Online enables the selection of stones of extraordinary quality-an advantage few jewelry houses can claim.

The entire team at Jorge Juan Joyeros comprises professionals certified by the most respected international gemological institutes, ensuring expert evaluation at every stage, from gemstone selection to final design.

Additionally, the company is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), undergoing independent audits every four years that validate its commitment to ethical practices, traceability, sustainability, and responsible sourcing.

The new creations uphold the house's signature aesthetic: classic jewelry with contemporary flair, designed to be cherished and worn for a lifetime. Each ring is handcrafted in the brand's workshop in Madrid, where bespoke high jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, and personalized pieces are masterfully fabricated.

Jorge Juan Joyeros operates two jewelry salons in Madrid's premier luxury district, merging tradition, craftsmanship, and sophistication to deliver an unparalleled experience for discerning clients.

With this new collection of natural yellow diamond rings, Jorge Juan Joyeros reaffirms its position as one of Spain's most prestigious high jewelry houses, blending heritage, gemological excellence, and timeless design.

About This Company

Established as a family-owned luxury jewelry house based in central Madrid, Jorge Juan Joyeros has been creating unforgettable jewelry for over 45 years, guided by passion, expert craftsmanship, and uncompromising quality.

The company personally selects every precious gemstone at its source, ensuring authenticity and excellence in every piece. Their offerings range from bespoke high jewelry creations and engagement rings to elegant wedding bands and fine gemstone jewelry designed to last a lifetime.

Jorge Juan Joyeros operates from two flagship locations in Madrid and maintains a direct purchasing presence in the Antwerp Diamond Exchange, one of the world's foremost diamond trading centers.

Their commitment to ethical standards, sustainability, and customer satisfaction defines the brand's philosophy, making them a trusted name in luxury jewelry both in Spain and internationally.