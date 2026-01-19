FMS Upkeep Ltd Acquires Upkeep UK Plumbing And Upkeep.Uk As UK Services Expand

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A UpKeep professional plumber tightening the pipework beneath a kitchen sink using a red wrench, with flexible water hoses visible and the UpKeep Property Services logo overlaid in the corner, highlighting reliable property maintenance and plumbing services."FMS UpKeep Ltd has acquired UpKeep UK Plumbing and the co domain, strengthening its plumbing, reactive maintenance, and property services offering across London and the wider UK as part of its continued expansion strategy.

London, UK - Jan 19, 2026 - FMS UpKeep Ltd has announced the acquisition of UpKeep UK Plumbing and the domain co, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion across the UK property maintenance and building services sector.

The acquisition strengthens UpKeep's position as a growing provider of integrated property services, enhancing its plumbing, reactive maintenance, and refurbishment capabilities for residential, commercial, and property management clients across London and surrounding regions.

By bringing UpKeep UK Plumbing into the FMS UpKeep group, the company aims to streamline service delivery, improve response times, and expand its technical coverage for estate agencies, property managers, landlords, and commercial clients seeking reliable, end-to-end maintenance and renovation solutions.

The addition of the co domain will support FMS UpKeep's digital growth strategy, providing a stronger online presence and improved access for customers searching for trusted UK plumbing and property maintenance services.

“This acquisition represents an important step in our long-term growth strategy,” said Drahim, Founder of UpKeep.“By expanding our plumbing and maintenance capabilities, we're better positioned to serve property professionals and businesses that require fast, dependable, and high-quality building services across the capital.”

UpKeep UK continues to invest in its service infrastructure, digital platforms, and operational systems as part of its wider ambition to become a leading property maintenance and construction partner for estate agencies, property management companies, and commercial clients throughout the UK.

