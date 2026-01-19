Ragemines Launches New Boxpvp Minecraft Server Featuring Custom Bosses And Enhanced Gameplay

RageMines has officially launched its new BoxPvP Minecraft server, bringing a competitive yet fair experience to players on version 1.21.6 to 1.21.10.

Built to avoid the common pay-to-win issues seen in many BoxPvP servers, RageMines focuses on skill-based progression and rewarding gameplay. Players can climb the leaderboards through grinding, strategy, and PvP ability-without needing to spend money to stay competitive.

A New Standard for BoxPvP

RageMines offers a refined BoxPvP experience with well-designed maps that support fast-paced combat while maintaining strong performance, even during intense crystal and anchor PvP fights.

One of the server's standout features is its Custom Bosses. These PvE encounters go beyond standard PvP, requiring teamwork and strategy to defeat. Bosses drop valuable rewards that play a key role in progression and the in-game economy.

Community-Centric Development

The RageMines team is committed to frequent updates, including new content, balance changes, and map improvements. The goal is to keep gameplay fresh and ensure the grind always feels rewarding.

“We wanted to build a server where progression feels earned,” the team explains.“By avoiding pay-to-win mechanics and focusing on custom content, we're putting the fun back into BoxPvP.”

How to Join

The server is now open to the public and supports versions 1.21 and above. Players looking for a competitive, community-driven BoxPvP experience can join using the following credentials:



Server IP: ragemines Official Website & Store:

As the player base continues to grow, RageMines is positioned to become a staple for fans of the 1.21 combat system, offering a polished, professional, and ultimately fair arena for the next generation of Minecraft gladiators.