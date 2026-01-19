Global Interior Design Goes Borderless: Why Developers And Hotels Are Choosing Edesign (Online Interior Design)

The interior design industry is undergoing a structural shift. What was once a location-dependent, travel-heavy, and resource-intensive process is increasingly being replaced by global, digital-first delivery models, particularly across hotel, new development, and large-scale multifamily projects.

At the center of this shift is eDesign, also known as online interior design. This approach enables interior design to be delivered globally without geographic constraints, while maintaining clarity, control, and scalability. One of the studios operating within this model is Virtualistic Interiors, founded by Elise Kotelnikova, a global interior designer working at the intersection of design, technology, and sustainability.

Virtualistic Interiors delivers interior design consultancy and FF&E globally through eDesign, a technology-led design process powered by AI and managed by humans. The company focuses on hotels, new developments, and large-scale multifamily projects, coordinating international FF&E procurement with suppliers and manufacturers across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Design Without Borders

“eDesign allows projects to move forward without being constrained by geography,” says Elise Kotelnikova.“Virtual reality enables immersive walkthroughs of the conceptual design, giving teams the ability to experience the space at full scale and evaluate the design based on real-world perception rather than drawings or static visuals.”

Historically, interior design relied on frequent site visits, in-person meetings, and physical samples shipped between regions. These practices increase carbon emissions, slow timelines, and add unnecessary costs, especially for hotel, new development, and large-scale multifamily projects delivered internationally.

eDesign replaces these inefficiencies with cloud-based collaboration, advanced 3D rendering, and immersive virtual reality walkthroughs, delivered through a design process powered by AI. By enabling the conceptual design to be reviewed and experienced virtually, this approach reduces the need for repeated mock-ups, physical samples, ongoing revisions, and unnecessary travel associated with traditional design.

How Virtual Reality Supports Decision-Making

Within the eDesign model, virtual reality is used to experience the conceptual design before it is finalized. Immersive walkthroughs allow the space to be experienced at full scale, making proportions, atmosphere, and overall design intent clear in a way drawings and static visuals cannot.

This approach enables design decisions to be made earlier and with greater confidence, minimizes late-stage changes, supports more accurate budgeting and procurement decisions, and limits the need for changes later in the design process across hotel, new development, and large-scale multifamily projects.

International FF&E Procurement

At Virtualistic Interiors, FF&E procurement is integrated into the design process through direct coordination with suppliers across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Working globally, design direction is established early to maintain consistency in quality, standards, and overall design intent across projects delivered internationally.

Direct coordination between design and production carries design decisions from concept into execution, maintaining control over the approved design throughout the project.

Why Developers and Hotels Are Choosing eDesign

Developers and hotel operators choosing eDesign benefit from a consultancy-led model that delivers clear design direction, faster approvals, reduced travel, and structured FF&E procurement across hotel, new development, and large-scale multifamily projects worldwide.

The Future of Interior Design Is Global, Digital, and Sustainable

eDesign represents a long-term shift toward globally delivered online interior design powered by AI, supported by digital tools and international FF&E procurement.

Design decisions are made earlier and remotely, lowering the environmental footprint created by travel-heavy, location-dependent design practices.

About Elise Kotelnikova







Elise Kotelnikova is the founder of Virtualistic Interior, an interior design consultancy powered by AI and operating globally through eDesign. Her work focuses on conceptual interior design, early-stage design strategy, virtual reality walkthroughs, and international FF&E procurement for hotels, new developments, and large-scale multifamily projects.