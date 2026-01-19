MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Crowdin Sets New Security Standard for Localization Management

Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Crowdin, a leading localization management platform, has designated 2026 as its "Year of Security", launching a suite of features specifically designed to secure the most vulnerable segment in the localization process: the external supply chain.







While many in the industry rely on static certifications, Crowdin is moving toward active security tools. This shift follows a 2025 SlatorCon presentation where Crowdin highlighted the growing security gaps between enterprise data and freelance linguists.

"Traditional security focuses on the office walls, but localization happens everywhere - wherever your managers, partner agencies, and freelance translators work, connecting via dozens of different Wi-Fi networks," says the Crowdin team. "We are building the controls that actually stop data leaks, from the moment a freelancer logs in to the second their task is finished."

Crowdin now allows managers to enforce strict entry requirements that go beyond simple passwords:



Device Approvals. Restricts access to approved and secure endpoints, preventing contributors from using personal devices that may be compromised.

JIT (Just-In-Time) Access. Automatically grants access when a task is assigned and revokes it when the work is completed.

Terms Compliance. Forces a mandatory review of NDAs or data policies directly in the login flow, before work starts. Enforced Biometric 2FA. Managers can now enforce Face ID, Touch ID, or physical security keys for an extra layer of hardware-backed identity verification.

Continuous Infrastructure Protection. Crowdin launched a Bug Bounty program on HackerOne in 2024. Independent researchers pressure-test the platform 24/7, and Crowdin identifies and fixes even the smallest vulnerabilities in real time.

Optimizing Enterprise Efficiency. Security doesn't have to mean slowness. Crowdin Enterprise now allows users to skip 2FA when using SAML SSO, trusting the corporate identity provider, like Okta or Azure AD. Combined with Expanded Security Logs that track every user invitation and deletion, Crowdin gives admins a clear audit trail without slowing down the team.

About Crowdin

Crowdin is an AI-powered translation management platform that helps businesses with localization. By prioritizing technical security controls over paperwork, Crowdin ensures that global growth never comes at the cost of data integrity.

