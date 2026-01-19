UNRWA Warns Of Record Disease Spread In Gaza Amid Harsh Winter And Vaccine Gaps

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 19 (Petra) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that the spread of diseases in the Gaza Strip is reaching record levels due to cold waves, children missing vaccinations, and the collapse of the health system caused by the ongoing Israeli blockade and restrictions on essential aid.UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on Monday that Gaza is gripped by severe winter weather, including extreme cold, heavy rains, and floods, which exacerbate the already critical risk of disease spread.He added that "poor water and sanitation conditions in overcrowded shelters and the collapse of the health system are key factors contributing to the spread of diseases in the Strip."Lazzarini noted that UNRWA teams, in cooperation with UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and local partners, launched the second round of a catch-up vaccination campaign on Sunday for children under three who missed basic vaccines over the past two years amid the occupation's genocidal war, affirming that "UNRWA continues working to save lives in Gaza."