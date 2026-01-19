Introduction To The Basic Structure Of Bearings

MENAFN - GetNews) In a bearing,“Inner Race” (inner ring),“Ball” (ball), and“Outer Race” (outer ring) are three important components that together form the basic structure of the bearing. Here are their specific meanings: Inner Race (Inner Ring): The inner race is a ring-shaped component of a bearing, typically located inside the balls or rollers and in contact with the shaft. It rotates on the shaft through contact with the rolling elements and bears and transmits axial and radial loads.







Ball (Rolling Element): A ball is a rolling element in a bearing. It is typically a small spherical object that can roll between the inner and outer rings. Balls in bearings serve to support and transfer loads, reducing friction and sliding Race (Outer Ring): The outer race is another annular component of the bearing, located outside the balls or rollers. It cooperates with the inner race and the balls to provide external support and fixation for the bearing three parts work together to form the basic structure of a bearing, which supports and transmits the load on the shaft, reduces friction, and enables the bearing to operate smoothly. The materials and designs of these parts vary according to different applications and types of bearings to meet specific load and working environment requirements.