Australian Star Batter Steve Smith Eyes 2028 LA Olympics

Star Aussie batter Steve Smith expressed his desire to feature in a T20I for Australia in the Olympics, but admitted that playing for his country in big T20I tournaments may not be possible anymore, saying "that ship has sailed."

Smith, who last featured in a T20I for Australia in February 2024, recently smashed a 42-ball 100 for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), followed by 54 off 40 deliveries against Brisbane Heat to help the Sixers reach the qualifierfinals.

However, Smith acknowledged that his chances in major Australian tournaments may be limited, but he's focused on enjoying cricket, performing well, and aiming for a spot in the team for the 2028 LA Olympics.

"I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship's sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed, doing what I can here and having some fun. My main goal, as I've said before, is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing and you never know," Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

In T20Is, Smith has scored 1094 runs in 67 matches for Australia, at an average of 24.86 and a strike rate of 125.45.

Smith has, of late, batted as an opener for the T20 franchises that he has featured for around the world. Notably, Smith's T20 stats showcase that he has the best credentials as an opener compared to other positions that he has batted in. As an opener, Smith has an average of 47.67 and a strike rate of 155.08.

Smith explained that previously he often had to stabilise the innings in the middle order, but opening allows him to play more freely, enjoy batting, and take on the bowlers from the start.

"I've played some different roles. A lot of the time when I was playing, I was the guy that had to stick it together in the middle. If there were a couple of early wickets I'd have to be the one to rebuild. I wasn't always the go out and play freely kind of player. It was a different kind of role. Since opening the batting, it gives me an opportunity to just be free from ball one, see it as I see it and take it on and have some fun out there," he said.

Smith said he's working on increasing his power to compete with big hitters, but the main change is that opening the batting suits his style, allowing him to play more freely and target unique areas.