KFC Canada And Matty Matheson Are Serving Up Mega Cravings With New Exclusive Menu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Matty Melt Sliders to Mega Melt Poutine, Canadians Can Indulge in Limited-Time, Finger Lickin' Good Creations Starting January 19

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dropping nationwide today, everyone's favourite flavour powerhouses, KFC Canada and Matty Matheson are serving up a limited-time menu that will have everyone melting and seeing double. This exclusive collab fuses Matty's signature bold, indulgent style with KFC's Finger Lickin' Good chicken to create a menu designed for maximum craveability and unbeatable value.

From 2 Matty Melt Sliders for $6 to the $10 Matty Mega Melt Poutine, the menu delivers big, bold flavour that is uniquely Canadian without breaking the bank. Fans can snack on the Matty Melt Slider, indulge in the Matty Melt Sandwich that truly lives up to the name, dive into the larger-than-life Matty Mega Melt Poutine taking traditional curds and gravy to the next level with popcorn chicken and a creamy seasoned cheese sauce, or go all-in with the ultimate Matty Mega Feast. The excitement doesn't stop there: each week, a secret Matty-approved menu item will drop exclusively on the KFC app, giving fans first access to even more limited-time indulgence.

“This menu combines my KFC favourites cranked all the way up and I'm stoked that I get to share it with everyone,” says Matty Matheson.“We're piling cheese, caramelized onions, fried chicken, everything you love to make a few fire menu items. Fill your boots!”

To make the launch unforgettable, KFC is transforming a flagship downtown Toronto location (1221 Dundas St. W) into Matty's KFC on Monday, January 26. Doors will be open from 2:00PM–5:00PM, where fans can experience the menu surrounded by bold visuals, good vibes, and free food. Matty Matheson will drop in from 2:00PM–3:00PM to hang out with fans, snap photos, showing up loud, proud, and unapologetically Matty.

“Matty is a Canadian culinary icon, so partnering with him for KFC Canada just felt right,” says Jordan Sequeira, Sr. Marketing Manager, KFC Canada.“Together, we pushed this menu to the edge with indulgent, crave-worthy creations that feel unmistakably Canadian. At a time when everyone is watching their wallets, this menu delivers big flavour and serious satisfaction at a price that's easy to love, all while staying Finger Lickin' Good.”

Available for a limited time at participating KFC locations nationwide and on the KFC app, the KFC Canada Matty Matheson menu proves that when bold flavours meet Finger Lickin' Good chicken, Canada wins.

