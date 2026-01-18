'Republic Day Not Only A National Festival But Tribute To Constitution & Sacrifices Of Freedom Fighters': Mos Sanjay Seth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt on Sunday, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour by NCC cadets.

The visit began with an impressive band performance by the cadets of The Scindia School at Gwalior, setting the tone for a day that celebrated discipline, patriotism and the spirit of youth leadership.

In his address to officers and cadets, MoS Seth underlined that Republic Day is not merely a national festival but a tribute to the Constitution and the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

He described NCC cadets as the living bridge between India's glorious past and its promising future, noting that the Republic Day Camp reflects the discipline, commitment and leadership potential of young Indians.

He urged cadets to adopt a "Swadeshi mindset", pointing to the remarkable rise of Indian start-ups from about 800 to more than two lakh in recent decades, a growth spurred by initiatives such as "Startup India" under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister praised 15 cadets who undertook the "Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon" from Ranchi to Delhi, covering 1,300 kilometers to spread the message of national integration and the values of tribal icon Veer Birsa Munda.

He also lauded the achievement of 10 NCC cadets who successfully scaled Mount Everest in 2025, calling their feat a shining example of courage and determination.

In his concluding remarks, MoS Seth urged NCC cadets to remain grounded in duty, patriotism and constitutional values while preparing to face future challenges.

He called upon them to carry forward their determination and hard work to contribute to building 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Expressing gratitude to NCC officers and instructors, he acknowledged their role in shaping the next generation of leaders.

He appealed to all present to uphold the honour and dignity of the Tiranga (Tricolour) and to continue serving the nation with integrity and dedication.

As part of his visit, the Union Minister toured the Flag Area, meticulously prepared by cadets from all 17 Directorates on themes of social awareness.

He also visited the "Hall of Fame", where cadets narrated the proud history, training activities and achievements of the NCC, showcasing the organisation's enduring role in fostering discipline, unity and national pride among India's youth.