Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
News Update! (18-01-2026)

News Update! (18-01-2026)


2026-01-18 02:15:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...

Minister of Interior attends certificate-award ceremony for 8th Batch of Officer Cadets at Police College.

Ministry support instrumental for enhancing local fish production.

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110616137



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search