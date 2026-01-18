South Korea: Seoul City Councilor, Representative Kang's Ex-Aide Appear Before Police Again Over Bribery Allegations

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 18 (IANS) A Seoul city councilor and a former aide to former ruling party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo appeared before police on Sunday for a third round of questioning in connection with bribery allegations tied to nominations for the 2022 local elections.

Kim Kyoung, the Seoul city councilor, and the former aide, identified by the surname Nam, separately appeared at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to undergo questioning, police said, Yonhap news agency reported.

The former aide to Representative Kang, formerly of the Democratic Party (DP), is accused of receiving 100 million won (USD 68,170) from Kim ahead of the local elections in 2022, allegedly in exchange for her councillorship nomination.

In the first police questioning, Nam admitted to meeting Kim with Kang but denied claims of receiving cash, saying he was not present when the cash was transferred.

He later moved what he called an "item" into the trunk of Representative Kang's car, without knowing that there was cash inside, according to Nam.

Kim has reportedly claimed in a statement submitted to police that she personally gave the cash to Kang at a cafe in the lead-up to the elections.

Kim has also apparently asserted that Nam set the amount of cash to change hands at 100 million won and that Nam was present when Kim handed the money to Kang.

In contrast, Kang has said that she belatedly learned of her aide's acceptance of the cash and claimed to have instructed him to return it.

Kang recently quit the DP after the allegations surfaced.

In December last year, police begun investigating Kang Sun-woo of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) over allegations of receiving 100 million won (USD 69,400) from a Seoul city councilor, officials said.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's public crime investigation team has been assigned to the case after opposition lawmakers filed a complaint against Kang and the council member on bribery charges.