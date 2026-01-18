World Health Organization (WHO) And European Civil Protection And Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Support Training For Somalia's Health Workers On New Guidelines To Protect Children From Malnutrition

In health facilities across Somalia, frontline health workers confront the same painful reality every day: children arriving too late, dangerously thin and already fighting for survival.

Acute malnutrition remains one of the country's most persistent public health challenges, affecting children under-5, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and other vulnerable groups. In fragile and emergency settings, the difference between life and death often depends on how early a child is identified and how well health workers are equipped to respond.

To reinforce lifesaving nutrition services, the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, is rolling out Somalia's 2025 updated national guideline for the prevention and management of wasting and nutritional oedema – also known as acute malnutrition. The revised guideline aligns with the latest global evidence and places prevention and early intervention at the centre of care.

More than 40 Somali health professionals from hospitals and stabilization centres across the country recently gathered for a two-week master training-of-trainers course, supported by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and WHO. The aim was to equip the national trainers with the knowledge and skills needed to cascade high-quality, standardized nutrition care to health workers nationwide.

“The main goal of this training is to build the capacity of frontline health workers and nutrition programme managers to effectively implement the 2025 Somali Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) guideline,” said Dr Aweis Olow Hassan, Nutrition Officer at WHO Somalia.

Unlike previous versions, the revised guideline goes beyond treatment alone. It emphasizes prevention, expands care for infants under 6 months who are at risk of poor growth and development, and includes guidance for their mothers and caregivers. It also introduces protocols for moderate wasting and a comprehensive chapter on nutrition in emergencies.

“This guideline reflects the realities health workers face every day,” Dr Aweis explained.“It helps them identify risks earlier and act before children become severely malnourished.”

For participants like Dr Maryan Musse, Health and Nutrition Project Coordinator at World Vision Somalia, the training addressed long-standing challenges encountered in the field.

“In our work, we often see limited community awareness about nutrition and differences in how standard protocols are applied across health facilities,” she said.“This training provided clear guidance on case management and will help me support health care workers more effectively.”

Dr Maryan now plans to cascade the training to all World Vision-supported health facilities under her supervision, ensuring consistency and quality of care.

Similarly, Bihi Omar Wehlie, Health and Nutrition Programme Officer for Concern Worldwide (UK), described the practical value of the updated guideline.

“The training helped me understand the new structure of the guideline, especially the stronger focus on prevention,” he said.“The expanded guidance on managing nutritionally at-risk infants under 6 months, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and nutrition support for HIV and TB patients was particularly important.”

By training national trainers, WHO and Somalia's Ministry of Health are investing in a sustainable system that strengthens Somalia's health workforce from within.

“Developing a strong cohort of national trainers ensures knowledge can be continuously cascaded,” Dr Aweis noted.“This enhances service quality and improves child health outcomes across the country.”

But the responsibility does not stop at health facilities. Participants emphasized that communities and families play a crucial role in preventing malnutrition.

“My message to parents is simple,” said Bihi.“Seek care early. Prevention begins at home. The earlier we identify a problem, the stronger and healthier the child will be.”

Dr Maryan echoed the call, urging families to prioritize early breastfeeding, seek timely care and work closely with health workers to protect children and mothers from malnutrition.

As these trained health professionals return to their communities, they carry more than new guidelines – they carry renewed confidence, practical skills and a shared commitment to ensure that no child is left behind due to preventable malnutrition.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization - Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.